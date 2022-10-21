These Supermodel-Loved Lifting Leggings Are Now Available for Taller Heights — and They Give Me Legs for Days

They even have a stylish design twist.

By Leah Groth
Published on October 21, 2022 @ 11:00PM

Alo Yoga Leggings
I consider myself an expert when it comes to leggings — not only do I review them for a living, but for the better part of the decade I have been living in them as well. Stacks of leggings, ranging from inexpensive Amazon brands to ones that cost more than many people make in a day, occupy two entire shelves of my closet. Some collect dust while a few select pairs, my go-tos, are laundered on a weekly basis; my Alo Yoga AirLift Leggings fall into this category. 

The smoothing and sculpting butt-lifting leggings that put the athleisure brand on the map are about as magical as a single item of clothing can be. They live up to the hype in a big way — that’s why they’re a staple workout and wardrobe piece for supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber, and have amassed five-star reviews from 1,500 people. Alo recently added a new style to the Airlift collection, the High-Waist Elongated Leggings, which are “perfect for taller heights”; at 5-foot-10, I find that most leggings aren’t quite as long as I would like, so I knew I had to test them out, stat.

The Elongated Leggings come in two colors, black and a limited-editon brown, and sizes XXS to XL. Since the first time I slipped the flattering pants on, I have been wearing them on repeat. Here’s why I am so obsessed with them: The fabric and fit is exactly like the other high-waisted AirLift styles. They offer just enough tummy compression to smooth your midsection comfortably, but design-wise, they have a twist. While the OG AirLift “hits at the ankle,” the elongated version is tight through the ankle, hitting slightly below it and then flares out with the help of a strategically placed slit. None of my other leggings have given me this ultra-slimming, legs-for-miles look, and I am here for it. (I will note that the leggings are, well, long, and most likely suitable for those who are 5-foot-6 and up.)

Though the style just dropped last month, its fanbase is already growing. “I am in love with the added details to this legging,” one shopper wrote. “I was always a fan of the Airlift, I love full length leggings [and] this is a must.”

Grab your pair of Alo Yoga’s High-Waist Elongated Leggings before they sell out.

