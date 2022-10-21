I consider myself an expert when it comes to leggings — not only do I review them for a living, but for the better part of the decade I have been living in them as well. Stacks of leggings, ranging from inexpensive Amazon brands to ones that cost more than many people make in a day, occupy two entire shelves of my closet. Some collect dust while a few select pairs, my go-tos, are laundered on a weekly basis; my Alo Yoga AirLift Leggings fall into this category.

The smoothing and sculpting butt-lifting leggings that put the athleisure brand on the map are about as magical as a single item of clothing can be. They live up to the hype in a big way — that’s why they’re a staple workout and wardrobe piece for supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber, and have amassed five-star reviews from 1,500 people. Alo recently added a new style to the Airlift collection, the High-Waist Elongated Leggings, which are “perfect for taller heights”; at 5-foot-10, I find that most leggings aren’t quite as long as I would like, so I knew I had to test them out, stat.

Alo

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

The Elongated Leggings come in two colors, black and a limited-editon brown, and sizes XXS to XL. Since the first time I slipped the flattering pants on, I have been wearing them on repeat. Here’s why I am so obsessed with them: The fabric and fit is exactly like the other high-waisted AirLift styles. They offer just enough tummy compression to smooth your midsection comfortably, but design-wise, they have a twist. While the OG AirLift “hits at the ankle,” the elongated version is tight through the ankle, hitting slightly below it and then flares out with the help of a strategically placed slit. None of my other leggings have given me this ultra-slimming, legs-for-miles look, and I am here for it. (I will note that the leggings are, well, long, and most likely suitable for those who are 5-foot-6 and up.)

Alo

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Though the style just dropped last month, its fanbase is already growing. “I am in love with the added details to this legging,” one shopper wrote. “I was always a fan of the Airlift, I love full length leggings [and] this is a must.”

Grab your pair of Alo Yoga’s High-Waist Elongated Leggings before they sell out.