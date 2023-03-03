The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter

It’s award season, and if there’s one thing InStyle editors are keeping their eyes on, it’s the red carpet looks. There’s so much that happens behind the scenes to get celebrities looking their very best for photo ops, including skin prep. Recently, I’ve noticed how celebrities like Zendaya, Margot Robbie, and Scarlett Johansson shimmered for their close-ups at various award shows like the Emmys and Golden Globes, so everything clicked when I learned they’ve all used the same body enhancer: Alleven’s Colour Shield Glow.

Alleven’s Colour Shield Glow is a luminizing body spray that airbrushes your skin’s appearance. It comes in seven different shades, including fair, tan, and dark options, to complement a variety of skin tones. The spray’s formula features color pigments that “reflects and refracts light” to even out skin tone and add a natural shimmer, as well as protective ingredients that shields skin from oxidation and irritation. The results? A filtered, glowy finish that’s hassle-free.

I used the Colour Shield Glow in the pearl shade, which is the second lightest color. The application process was super easy — just spray it in a continuous motion in short bursts and shake the bottle in-between. I could spot a difference immediately as my complexion evened out before my eyes; it looked as if I had applied a real-life beauty filter to my skin.

You may feel a slight difference in skin texture after application, similar to the feel of a primer or setting powder on your skin, but as one Neiman Marcus reviewer wrote, “[it] doesn’t feel heavy.” My biggest worry when I apply any type of makeup to my body is transfer on clothes, and while it’s recommended you spray undressed, it only took a minute or two to dry before I could redress. You won’t have to worry about stains or clogged pores either since it washes off easily with water and body wash, unlike fake tanner.

My favorite part about this body enhancer aside from how well it bronzed the color of my skin is the gold luster. It makes me look like Edward Cullen in the sunlight — in a good way, of course. I used to hate taking photos with flash since my skin lacks warmth but not anymore. The shimmer in the Colour Shield Glow leaves my skin looking healthy, hydrated, and flawless in a flash, while also helping me regain a bit of confidence.

If you’re looking for a tried-and-true body enhancer that will leave your skin looking bronzed and glowy enough for the red carpet, be sure to give Alleven’s Colour Shield Glow a try.

