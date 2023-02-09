I Tried the Unofficial Comfy Sneaker of Hollywood, and Now I Get the Hype

Mila Kunis, Hilary Duff, and Blake Lively are just a couple celeb fans of the brand.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Allbirds CPC - I Tried the Unofficial Comfy Sneaker of Hollywood, and Now I Get the Hype / Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff are just a couple celeb fans of the brand.
Getty Images.

I never thought I’d say this, but I have two things in common with celebs like Mila Kunis, Blake Lively, and Hilary Duff. We’re all moms now and we each reach for the same pair of Allbirds sneakers on repeat. All known for their casual yet sophisticated street style, Kunis has worn these everyday sneakers many times over the years, while Duff and Lively (plus even more of our fave relatable moms, like Jessica Alba and Lucy Hale) have been spotted wearing the brand on more than a few occasions. 

When I had the opportunity to test a pair, I was excited to try one of these supportive, sustainable styles, but I was even more intrigued to see what all the fuss was about among these style icons. I put the Wool Piper Woven Sneakers on as soon as they arrived, and immediately understood. These sneakers are so comfortable, I haven’t worn any other shoes for the past week. It doesn’t hurt that my pair is a creamy “natural white” that easily goes with everything from leggings and a sweater, to jeans and a tee, and even a midi dress.  

All Birds Wool Piper Woven

All Birds

Shop now: $115; allbirds.com

I’m typically a size 5.5 in shoes, and since this style is offered in whole sizes, I followed the brand’s and reviewers’ recommendations to size up. The size 6 is perfect, and when I first put these woven sneakers on, it felt like my feet were getting a hug. The fit is snug and cozy without making my feet overheat, which is thanks to the many layers of breathable and sustainable materials used to put these shoes together, like Allbirds’ “SweetFoam” midsole, recycled polyester, and soft merino wool. 

I wore these sneakers to run all of my errands from a home improvement shop to the grocery store. I even styled them for a lunch date and a friend’s birthday celebration, and they pulled together all of my looks. The sensitive skin on the back of my heels has also stayed blister-free and I’ve had to work through zero break-in period with these sneakers. Plus, this pair is machine washable, so I feel free to put them through normal, everyday use without having to worry about stains.

Writers All Birds Wool Piper Woven Sarah Byron

InStyle / Sarah Byron

Shop now: $115; allbirds.com

Shoppers are giving these sneakers plenty of stellar reviews, too. One person said that they’re so comfortable they can stand “for hours on end.” Another described them as “soft and breathable,” and even wore them on a four-mile walk. And a third reviewer who has around 15 pairs of Allbirds, said that this particular style is “very sturdy.” 

Add a pair of the celeb- and editor-approved Allbirds Wool Piper Woven Sneakers to your shoe collection, and check out the rest of the brand’s popular collection today. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Pamela Anderson Just Shared the Concealer That's Always in Her Bag, and It's From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand
Pamela Anderson Just Shared the Concealer That’s Always in Her Bag, and It’s From a Hollywood-Loved Brand
Best-Selling Device Keeps Skin Soft and Hydrated During Winter
This Best-Selling Device Helped Plump My Fine Lines and Even Out My Skin Tone — and It's on Sale for $40
Amazon Best-Selling Zip-Up Hoodie
Amazon's Best-Selling Half-Zip Hoodie Is Made From the "Softest Material Ever," Shoppers Say
Related Articles
Amazon Best-Selling Zip-Up Hoodie
Amazon's Best-Selling Half-Zip Hoodie Is Made From the "Softest Material Ever," Shoppers Say
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde’s Easy 3-Piece Outfit Includes the Non-Boring Shoe Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing
Social Spanx Perfect Black Pant Launch
My Best-Kept Fashion Secret Just Got a Major 2023 Upgrade Thanks to This Surprising Detail
2023 Grammys Dresses From the Back
From Backless Dresses to Super-Long Trains, See Your Favorite Grammys Looks From Behind
Jury Duty Attire Outfit Ideas
Nail Jury Duty Attire With These 6 Court-Ready Outfit Ideas
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé Celebrated Making Grammys History in a Sculptural, Skintight Dress-and-Leggings Combo
Dakota Johson Wide Leg Jeans
Dakota Johnson Wore the Least Controversial Denim Trend Basically Everyone Can Agree On
I'm Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing
I’m Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing
Best Halftime Fashion Moments
The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments to Date
This Sexy Dress Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood
Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Have All Worn This Sexy Dress Trend Taking Over Hollywood
Iâm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 8 Things In My Cart Right Now
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 8 Things I Can't Resist Buying This Month
Spanx New Crewneck Sweater
Oprah's Favorite Spanx Loungewear Collection Now Includes a Comfy Crewneck Sweater
Salma Hayek Dress + Platforms
Salma Hayek Wore a Dress With Nothing Underneath and This Bold Break-Your-Ankle Shoe Trend
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Liner Perfectly
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Perfectly
Jennifer Garner, Jenni Kayne
Jennifer Garner's Transitional Closet Staple Is Unsurprisingly From Her Go-To Fashion Brand
Dr Dennis Gross Daily Peel
I’ve Been Using These Famous $20 Facial Peel Pads for 3 Years, and the Results Are Unparalleled