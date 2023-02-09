I Tried the Unofficial Comfy Sneaker of Hollywood, and Now I Get the Hype

I never thought I’d say this, but I have two things in common with celebs like Mila Kunis, Blake Lively, and Hilary Duff. We’re all moms now and we each reach for the same pair of Allbirds sneakers on repeat. All known for their casual yet sophisticated street style, Kunis has worn these everyday sneakers many times over the years, while Duff and Lively (plus even more of our fave relatable moms, like Jessica Alba and Lucy Hale) have been spotted wearing the brand on more than a few occasions.

When I had the opportunity to test a pair, I was excited to try one of these supportive, sustainable styles, but I was even more intrigued to see what all the fuss was about among these style icons. I put the Wool Piper Woven Sneakers on as soon as they arrived, and immediately understood. These sneakers are so comfortable, I haven’t worn any other shoes for the past week. It doesn’t hurt that my pair is a creamy “natural white” that easily goes with everything from leggings and a sweater, to jeans and a tee, and even a midi dress.

I’m typically a size 5.5 in shoes, and since this style is offered in whole sizes, I followed the brand’s and reviewers’ recommendations to size up. The size 6 is perfect, and when I first put these woven sneakers on, it felt like my feet were getting a hug. The fit is snug and cozy without making my feet overheat, which is thanks to the many layers of breathable and sustainable materials used to put these shoes together, like Allbirds’ “SweetFoam” midsole, recycled polyester, and soft merino wool.

I wore these sneakers to run all of my errands from a home improvement shop to the grocery store. I even styled them for a lunch date and a friend’s birthday celebration, and they pulled together all of my looks. The sensitive skin on the back of my heels has also stayed blister-free and I’ve had to work through zero break-in period with these sneakers. Plus, this pair is machine washable, so I feel free to put them through normal, everyday use without having to worry about stains.

Shoppers are giving these sneakers plenty of stellar reviews, too. One person said that they’re so comfortable they can stand “for hours on end.” Another described them as “soft and breathable,” and even wore them on a four-mile walk. And a third reviewer who has around 15 pairs of Allbirds, said that this particular style is “very sturdy.”

Add a pair of the celeb- and editor-approved Allbirds Wool Piper Woven Sneakers to your shoe collection, and check out the rest of the brand’s popular collection today.