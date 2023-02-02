Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Perfectly

Alison Brie and her husband, Dave Franco, are teaming up for a fourth time. At the premiere of their new film, Somebody I Used to Know, Brie wore a strong-shouldered shimmering dress that seemed to mimic the shape of her cat-eye makeup. The dress included long sleeves, gold button details on one side of the miniskirt, and allover sequins. Of course, it was tough to ignore the bold-shoulder silhouette, so Brie kept the rest of the look simple, finishing the ensemble with sheer tights and platforms.

Getty Images

The two previously worked together on The Rental, The Disaster Artist, and The Little Hours, and Franco directed his wife in Somebody I Used to Know (the two co-wrote this movie together). According to Prime Video, the film is a story of self-discovery that involves love, life, and plenty of confusion for Brie's character.

The studio shared a description that reads, "Workaholic TV producer Ally (Brie) faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be." The movie arrives on Prime Video just in time for Valentine's Day on Feb. 10 and also stars Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, Amy Sedaris, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao.

Brie recently spoke to People about her nude scene in the film, saying that she's actually very comfortable being naked. In the film, she can be seen streaking at a golf course. Natrually, it's in the movie trailer and earned plenty of attention ahead of the movie's release.



"At CalArts I was a big streaker. And even in my adult life, I find it to be quite hilarious. I'm a very comfortable naked person," she said. "I love streaking. It's so fun. It really makes me laugh. I always think it makes other people laugh. It's just one of my favorite things."