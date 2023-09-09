Alicia Silverstone Wore High-Waisted Underwear and No Bra Beneath Her Sheer Gown at NYFW

We're totally buggin'.

September 9, 2023
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone's latest look at New York Fashion Week has us totally buggin'. 

On Friday, the actress made a rare appearance at Christian Siriano's spring-summer 2024 celeb-packed runway show at the Pierre Hotel in New York City — and while her fashion week outings are few and far between, when she does show up in the front row, she most certainly shows out. Wearing a completely sheer dress that was covered in sparkly black floral appliqués and featured an asymmetric hemline, Silverstone layered the highest high-waisted underwear, maybe ever, underneath her gown. Her black briefs climbed up just below her bust, ultimately revealing that she opted to go bra free for the occasion.  

Alicia Silverstone

Getty

Silverstone accessorized with strappy black sandals with crystal embellishments and diamond drop earrings. Meanwhile, her blonde, shoulder-length hair was styled in loose waves and tousled haphazardly to one side. 

Silverstone and Siriano have developed a close friendship after they initially teamed up to recreate a scene from Clueless for a 2021 TikTok video, and the designer often refers to the actress as his "muse." Explaining that he's always been a "fanboy" of the 1995 teen movie, Siriano previously told Entertainment Tonight, "I think with Clueless, a lot of young designers looked up to Clueless, because it was such a fashion moment. And now, having her [Silverstone] as like my best friend and my muse, it's great!"

