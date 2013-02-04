Alicia Keys's Super Bowl Dress: Azzedine Alaïa Spring 2013

Meghan Blalock
Feb 04, 2013 @ 1:41 pm

When Alicia Keys stepped onto the field at the New Orleans Superdome last night to perform our Nation's Anthem, she stunned in a floor-length red gown by Azzedine Alaïa. The scarlet dress is from the Spring 2013 collection, with a fishtail hemline and vertical pipe detailing on the bodice. The dress is as special as the performance Keys gave—her soulful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was the longest ever performed at the Super Bowl. What do you think of Alicia's dress?Plus, see Beyoncé's halftime performance!MORE:Sketches of Beyonce’s Halftime OutiftJennifer Hudson’s Sandy Hook SongShop Beyonce's Super Bowl Shoes by Proenza Schouler

