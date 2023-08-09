Alicia Keys Just Wore My Favorite No-Fuss Outfit to the Taylor Swift Concert

If you're on social media, you can't get away from all of the concert moments happening across the country. From Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, there are countless photos, get-ready-with-me videos, and clips of fans singing along in the crowd all over Instagram and TikTok. While I have not attended any concerts this summer, I love seeing all the song-inspired looks everyone is coming up with — especially all of the celebrities who’ve gotten in on the action.

Alicia Keys and her son, Genesis, were recent attendees of the Eras Tour. After the show, she posted a photo posing arm in arm with Swift wearing Good American's Fit for Success Jumpsuit. While it wasn’t as flashy as some of the more costume-like looks from the tour, wearing denim to see Miss Americana herself makes sense.

It's a staple piece in pop culture, and if you dig deeper, it could even be seen as a play on overalls, which Swift has been spotted wearing numerous times in the past, and often is associated with country music. But as someone who owns the denim jumpsuit, I see why the InStyle cover star chose it for Swift’s three-plus hour concert — it’s super comfortable.

Good American Fit For Success Jumpsuit

The jumpsuit comes in a light-wash denim and is available in inclusive sizing ranging from XS through 5XL. The fabric has a medium to heavy weight and a bit of stretch, allowing the jumpsuit to fit snugly to your body. There is an adjustable-snap waist to cinch the mid-section further, and down the leg is a straight, more relaxed fit. It has four pockets on the front of the jumpsuit, two of which are super spacious. The short sleeve jumpsuit also features a zip front closure for easy on-and-off.

I find myself reaching for this jumpsuit on several occasions. It's super flattering and easy to style. The fabric has a bit of give, so I can wear it to brunch without feeling like I’m about to bust out of it, and it doesn't scratch my skin like other denim styles. It has deep pockets that can fit my phone and a secure zipper that stays in place, so if you’re moving and grooving, you won’t have to worry about the one-piece coming undone. But what I love most about the Good American denim jumpsuit is its effortlessness.

On those days when I don't feel like overthinking an outfit, I can throw on this jumpsuit and go. I look like I put in the effort when I didn't. I've dressed it down with sneakers or dressed it up with strappy heels or wedges. It's also a great transitional piece you can wear all year round. Since it's short-sleeved, I just throw a cardigan over it or a mesh long-sleeve top underneath in the winter.

