Live Every Alice Through the Looking Glass Beauty Look in 90 Seconds

When we think of Disney magic we mostly associate it with movies and fantastical theme parks, but let’s not forget that they’ve created the beauty looks for some of film’s dreamiest characters. With Alice Through the Looking Glass hitting theaters this weekend, their style team recreated five of the film’s central styles in a stunning time lapse video.

In just under 90 seconds you’ll watch one woman transform into the Mad Hatter, The White Queen, Time, The Red Queen, and, of course, Alice herself. We’re so inspired we may even give red eye shadow a try (if not now then definitely for a theatrical Halloween look).

In fact, you’re going to want to bookmark this video for future reference when plotting out costumes later this year. The attention to detail for each look is pretty incredible. Watch the clip and see for yourself.