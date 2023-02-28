Alexandra Daddario Mashed Up Corsets and Coven-Ready Fashion at Paris Fashion Week

Goth glam meets the Salem Witch Trials.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Updated on February 28, 2023 @ 04:01PM
Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023
Alexandra Daddario is cementing herself as a full-on fashion girl. And given the track record of women blessed with the opportunity to attend the Christian Dior presentation at Paris Fashion Week, she's well on her way to ingratiating herself with the fashion world. Today, Daddario arrived at the Tuileries Gardens in Paris to take it all in — and she channeled her show, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, with a coven-ready combination of corsets and Crucible-inspired black.

Naturally, Daddario's look was all Dior and combined a fitted, boned corset with lace detailing and a black dress that featured voluminous sleeves, an almost monastic collar, and a full skirt. The hem fell to her ankles and showed off a pair of shiny black platform Mary Janes. She finished the look with a Dior Book Tote, which injected some white into her all-black ensemble. She added a red lip color for one more hit of bold color and wore her hair slicked back. 

Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023

Daddario spoke about the end of her AMC+ show, saying that the role offered her the opportunity to get "really wild." 

"As an actress, I just got to be like, oh, eff it, I'm gonna try something really wild," she told Entertainment Weekly

The show has been renewed for a sophomore season and Daddario noted that she's excited to get even deeper into her character — and get a little bit further from the Big Easy in the process.

"I know we're gonna dive more into the Scottish beginnings, her ancestors' beginnings and really get to explore a different world outside of New Orleans, which is very exciting. I think things just get turned up a notch, where you really get to see Rowan fully in this world," she said. "The first season is a lot of setting up where she is, who she is, and how she gets these powers. Now she fully knows who she is, so I think it can only get more chaotic from here."

