Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore the Hypnotizing, Dua Lipa-Approved Skirt Trend

Shop the sparkling trend now.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on September 30, 2022 @ 03:21PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore This Mythical-Inspired Skirt Trend
Photo:

Backgrid

There’s a new trend that’s gaining traction both on and off the runway, and it’s taking inspiration from an unexpected source. This year, we’ve seen the resurgence of glitter, whether on our face, in our hair, or adorning our clothes. We’ve even seen the style on Spring 2023 runways, from Paco Rabanne to Jil Sander, where everything from tops to bottoms to one-pieces are adorned in sequins of all sizes. On TikTok, the combination of sparkles and netting is being referred to as “aquatic siren” and the one iteration of the style, taking sparkle to a whole new level, is being dubbed the “Mermaid Skirt”

No, we’re not talking about the formal, bodycon dress style popularized in the 2010s. This mermaid skirt features all-over sequins in shining colors that kind of look like the scales of the mythological creature. Whether this style has to do with the fact that many of our going-out looks are taking inspiration from the ‘90s or excitement over a certain live-action version of a childhood-favorite movie, the mermaid skirt has cemented itself as a fall-2022 trend. And now everyone from supermodels to popstars is wearing it.

First, we saw Dua Lipa wearing a mini version of the trending style, combining her sequin skirt with a casual hoodie and a pair of the year’s most popular shoes. Now, Alessandra Ambrosio has given the trend her seal of approval. While out in Milan, the supermodel styled her skirt — truly dripping in pink sequins — with a crisp but just as vibrant button down and matching heels.

While the Des_Phemmes skirt Alessandra is wearing might be sold out, we found some great alternatives so that you can try out the supermodel-approved style. 

This pink sequin skirt from LoveShackFancy, available on Free People, is a more romantic version of the one Alessandra is wearing. While it’s still got that same iridescent shine in a Barbiecore-approved color, this skirt also has beaded floral embellishments. Alternatively, you can keep it a little simpler with this Alice and Olivia mini skirt from Nordstrom, which incorporates the new trend into an already popular 2022 style

ALICE + OLIVIA Rubi Sequin Miniskirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $375; nordstrom.com

Or take the trend to new lengths with midi- and maxi-versions. This style by ASOS features sparkles and fringe that give this mermaid skirt a net-like feel. The Edition Floral Sequin Skirt, in addition to metallic silver sequins, has pink and green sparkling flowers embellished all over. While it might hit below the knee, the back slit makes this more full-coverage party skirt still incredibly sexy.

ASOS DESIGN Sequin Fringe Pencil Skirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Or, for a true ready-to-party look (that’s also under $100) you can opt for the Sequin Side Zip Miniskirt by 1.State. One five-star reviewer calls the quality of this skirt “great” and the fit “perfect for me”. And according to another customer, this sequin mini from River Island “is perfect if you're a little curvier” noting that it offers “cover[age] and is so soft and comfortable.”

1.STATE Sequin Side Zip Miniskirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $55 (Originally $79); nordstrom.com

Ready to add something a little mythical to your wardrobe? Shop the sequin skirt trend now.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Emma Chamberlain Has an Entire Rack Dedicated to Sweater Vests, You Can Get the It Girl Trend on Amazon
Emma Chamberlain Has an Entire Rack in Her Closet Dedicated to This Questionable Fall Fashion Staple
Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba, and More Celebs Keep Wearing This Brandâs Surprisingly Affordable Fall Jackets
Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and More Celebs Keep Wearing This Brand’s Surprisingly Affordable Fall Jacket
Alo Yoga Faux Fur Collection
The Viral, Kendall Jenner-Approved Teddy Coat That Sells Out Every Season Is Back in Stock
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Gold-Plated Boobs Almost Distracted Us From Her Lifelike Toe Boots
MADE IT: Chopova Lowena
How Chopova Lowena Created the Grungy, Mix-Match, Schoolcore Skirts That Celebrities Love
Split Hem Pants
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gemma Chan Is Wearing This Surprising Pant Trend
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore a Leather Coat With Nothing Underneath and Fall 2022’s Next “Ugly” Shoe
LOTD 9/15
Gigi Hadid Just Combined So Many Fall 2022 Trends Into One Look
Top 8 Trends From NYFW
The 8 Best Spring 2023 Trends We Saw at New York Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid Has Ushered in Ugg Season With the New Platform Version of This Supermodel-Loved Boot
Gigi Hadid Ushered in Ugg Season With a New, Controversial Version of the Supermodel-Loved Boot 
Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing This Polarizing Shoe Trend That’s Actually Really Practical for Fall
Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing This Polarizing Shoe Trend That's Actually Really Practical for Fall
Dua Lipa Luar Bag
Dua Lipa's Under-$250 'It' Bag Sold Out in 2.5 Hours, but It's Finally Back in Stock at Nordstrom
Celebrity Suits
So Many Celebrities Have Been Wearing Suits Lately — Here's How to Shop the Trend
EmRata Tube Skirt Trend
Emily Ratajkowski Is Bringing Back This Ultra-Comfy '90s Skirt Trend
HM skirt
Of Course TikTok Is Obsessed With This $30 Denim Micro Skirt — and It's Selling Out
Nordstrom Boot Trend
This Amal Clooney-Approved Boot Trend Is on Sale at Nordstrom Ahead of Fall