Bella and Gigi Hadid's Older Half-Sister Alana Just Made Her Runway Debut

News flash: Bella and Gigi Hadid’s older sister, Alana Hadid, is following in their footsteps while confirming that she’s got the modeling genes, as well. On Friday, Alana (daughter of Mohammed Hadid) made her catwalk debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and she fit right in while strutting Munthe's designs for its spring/summer 2024 collection.

It wasn’t just one lap, either. The model made the rounds twice — first dressed in the naked trend that's been running ramped all over Hollywood. During her debut, Alana slipped into a totally sheer nude gown embellished with a whimsical floral pattern that was outlined with colorful beading. Nothing but an itty-bitty coordinating thong and black gladiator sandals rounded out her look, and she opted for natural glowing makeup while styling her brown long hair in beachy waves.

Alena Zakirova/WireImage

Later in the show, she caught our attention yet again when strutting the runway in a leather long-sleeved LBD that featured a scalloped hem, deep pockets, and a smattering of dainty floral cutouts. The same black gladiator sandals from before and a brown shearling tote bag completed her look.

Alena Zakirova/WireImage

After her debut runway moment(s), Alana took to Instagram to recap her Copenhagen experience. “Memories of @villacph my home for Copenhagen FW, see you next season 🛫,” she captioned the photo dump featuring stylish mirror selfies, delectable eats, and hotel escapades with her friends.

The next day, she posted an Instagram Reel with Lana Del Ray’s track “Radio” that further documented her Copenhagen Fashion Week experience, including videos from her time in the makeup chair, a series of eclectic outfits, and shots from the show. “Copenhagen snacks pt 1 🥨,” she captioned the post.