Nurses Walk 50,000 Steps a Day in These "Feather-Light" Sneakers That Are on Sale for $40 at Amazon

Don’t miss out on this early Prime Day deal.

Published on July 7, 2023

On the list of people we trust to make comfortable sneaker recommendations, nurses hold the top spot. The medical professionals often spend more than 12 hours on their feet at a time, so they know a thing or two about finding supportive shoes. And right now, the Akk Memory Foam Sneakers — one of the most popular pairs of nurse-approved shoes on Amazon — are on sale for just $40. 

With Prime Day less than a week away, Amazon has been dishing out thousands of incredible fashion deals, and the footwear department is no exception. The Akk sneakers are going for 43 percent off their original price, making them a great budget-friendly pick for summer. Their breathable mesh upper is available in 29 colors, including both everyday neutrals and statement brights, plus the sneakers have impact-absorbing memory foam insoles, non-slip rubber outsoles, and stretchy sock liners for easy on-and-off. 

More than 19,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers five-star ratings, many of whom are nurses who are constantly on the move. One nurse said they “work on [their] feet for 12-plus hours a day,” and these sneakers feel like “walking on a cloud.” Another medical professional, who walks “over 50,000 steps a day as a busy nurse,” said the shoes are “soft and comfy with good padding.” Plus, a third nurse called the sneakers a “life-safer for anyone working long hours.”

Of course, you don’t have to be a nurse to wear these memory foam sneakers. A reviewer who owns the shoes in four colors said they wear the sneakers “almost everywhere [they] go,” while another person likes to wear the sneakers for walking, since they’re “feather-light” and have “good support” for high arches. Plus, a third shopper said they wear the sneakers to work, run, and work out, and they “get compliments on these shoes all the time.”

Another benefit of the sneakers is that they’re made from well-ventilated fabric, so you don’t have to worry about your feet overheating on hot summer days. A reviewer even said the sneakers are “the first shoes to not make [their] feet sweat in the humid southern summer after an eight- to 10-hour shift,” and that’s a pretty high praise. 

Before the chaos of Prime Day officially begins, take advantage of this early deal and treat yourself to your new favorite pair of summer sneakers

