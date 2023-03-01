Beauty Makeup Face Priming and Setting I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin This setting powder makes my face look like a filter IRL. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Instagram Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 1, 2023 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images I started doing my makeup a little over 10 years ago, and when I began building my makeup kit, I only had the essentials for a simple glam routine: a basic concealer to spot-correct all my hormonal acne and cover my sleep-deprived dark circles, a brow pencil to fill in my genetically sparse hairs, blush to bring some color back to my face, and a setting powder to fight against my oily prone skin. I have since upgraded many products in my original makeup repertoire, but still reach for my Airspun Translucent Powder nearly a decade later. What makes for a good setting powder that can withstand time and trends? It offers a mattifying finish without drying out the skin, sets your makeup in place, avoids flashback when in front of a camera, and most importantly, doesn't look cakey or settle into the creases on your face. Luckily, Airspun’s Loose Setting Powder checks all these boxes, despite being the first setting powder I had ever tried. Amazon Shop now: $7; amazon.com The blurring powder comes in four shades; I bounce between honey beige when I want a skin-like finish and translucent when I want a brighter, highlighting finish under my eyes. One of my favorite aspects of this setting powder is its soft, cloud-like texture thanks to how finely spun it is — though it does lend to being a bit of a mess if you pick up too much, but a little goes a long way. The powder comes with a super-soft puff, so you don't have to bring a brush if you're on the go. The talc-free setting powder is one of Amazon's best-selling face powders, and reviewers agree it’s worthy of that title. A makeup artist who’s “used this for years" called Airspun "a nice translucent powder… [that’s] on top of everything else.” An 83-year-old shopper also claims to be a long-time user, saying,, "My mother, my daughter, and I have used this product for years" A final Amazon reviewer with sensitive skin notes, "This does a good job at keeping you matte and your makeup in place,” proving it’s a beauty kit staple for good reason If you’re looking for a dependable powder, look no further. Airspun's Translucent Powder is available for $7 on Amazon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum Shoppers Call “Unbelievable” The Blurring Primer and Concealer Duo I’ve Used for Years Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Disappear Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable “Beyond Belief” — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon