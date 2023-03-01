I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin

This setting powder makes my face look like a filter IRL.

Published on March 1, 2023 @ 04:00AM

I started doing my makeup a little over 10 years ago, and when I began building my makeup kit, I only had the essentials for a simple glam routine: a basic concealer to spot-correct all my hormonal acne and cover my sleep-deprived dark circles, a brow pencil to fill in my genetically sparse hairs, blush to bring some color back to my face, and a setting powder to fight against my oily prone skin. I have since upgraded many products in my original makeup repertoire, but still reach for my Airspun Translucent Powder nearly a decade later. 

What makes for a good setting powder that can withstand time and trends? It offers a mattifying finish without drying out the skin, sets your makeup in place, avoids flashback when in front of a camera, and most importantly, doesn't look cakey or settle into the creases on your face. Luckily, Airspun’s Loose Setting Powder checks all these boxes, despite being the first setting powder I had ever tried. 

Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, Translucent

Amazon

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

The blurring powder comes in four shades; I bounce between honey beige when I want a skin-like finish and translucent when I want a brighter, highlighting finish under my eyes. One of my favorite aspects of this setting powder is its soft, cloud-like texture thanks to how finely spun it is — though it does lend to being a bit of a mess if you pick up too much, but a little goes a long way. The powder comes with a super-soft puff, so you don't have to bring a brush if you're on the go.

The talc-free setting powder is one of Amazon's best-selling face powders, and reviewers agree it’s worthy of that title. A makeup artist who’s “used this for years" called Airspun "a nice translucent powder… [that’s] on top of everything else.” An 83-year-old shopper also claims to be a long-time user, saying,, "My mother, my daughter, and I have used this product for years" A final Amazon reviewer with sensitive skin notes, "This does a good job at keeping you matte and your makeup in place,” proving it’s a beauty kit staple for good reason

If you’re looking for a dependable powder, look no further. Airspun's Translucent Powder is available for $7 on Amazon.

