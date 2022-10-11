AirPods Are This Year’s Most Unexpected Celeb-Loved Accessory, and They’re Up to 43% Off Right Now

You can save hundreds on the AirPod Max over-ear headphones worn by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Zarah Kavarana has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and is currently an ecommerce editor for InStyle and Shape.
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned as an InStyle editor, it’s that anything can be considered ‘fashion.’ Duct tape as a top? Trendy! Tequila as a tote? Convenient! Of course, some of these seemingly random products prove to be more practical than others. Apple’s Airpod Max Headphones are one such hybrid ‘it’ item that seamlessly melds purpose with style, bridging the gap between high-tech and high-fashion. Following countless celeb sightings and virality on TikTok, they’ve quickly become the year’s most sought-out accessory; the original price for a pair could cost you just as much as a luxury handbag. But right now, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, they’re remarkably cheaper with discounts up to $100 off — but only for the next 46 hours. 

Bella Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker can’t stop wearing the effortlessly chic, wire-free style; Hadid often pairs hers with archival designer and SJP with gray sweatpants and glitzy Mary Janes (her surprising go-to outfit combo). And countless other celebs have taken their headphones to social media: Kylie Jenner wore her baby pink pair with an asymmetric Missoni top in an Instagram story, while Dua Lipa wore hers with an unusual outfit combo of a plunging dress and wide-leg jeans. 

Apple AirPod Max Wireless Headphones in Pink

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Shop now: $479 (Originally $549); amazon.com

Following a storm of A-list endorsements, the internet wasted no time taking on the trend. Thousands of TikTok users shared their love for their Max Headphones, some via creative #OOTD outfit-styling videos, others by way of honest reviews and ASMR-like unboxings — one of which even racked up nearly 3 million likes. InStyle editors, too, have given the headphones their stamp of approval: “The sound quality is amazing, the noise cancellation is the best I've ever experienced, and I'm beyond obsessed with the aesthetic,” wrote former InStyle fashion writer Tara Gonzalez.

With theater-like, surround-sound audio quality and next-level noise cancelation, it’s easy to see why the Bluetooth headphones have gained so much traction. Of course, the sleek, minimalist style counts for something among a market of clunky over-ear options, but its appearance is supplemented by a solid metal build and memory foam ear pads that allow for a secure, customized fit against your ears. Amazon shoppers say that, even at $550, the “luxurious headphones” are “absolutely worth it,” so we highly advise taking advantage of this unheard of $100-off discount.

Apple’s classic Airpod earbuds are normally a fraction of the price of Airpod Max Headphones, but they’re especially cheap right now at just $90 — a whopping 43 percent discount. Another wireless staple in Hollywood, they’re no less of a popular fashion accessory, counting Blake Lively and Busy Philipps as longtime fans for long walks and errand-runs. 

Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds (2nd Generation)

Amazon tech
Amazon

Shop now: $90 (Originally $159; amazon.com

And those on a budget will be pleased to know that Apple’s EarPods are nearly 40 percent off — bringing the price down to just $18 (as they were in 2012). Today, they still hold clout among the A-list crowd, with Lily-Rose Depp and Emma Chamberlain repeatedly making their case for the tangly, corded style. Instagram, too, has come to their defense, further proving you don’t have to pay hundreds for a functional accessory. 

Apple EarPods Headphones

Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector
Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $29); amazon.com

A two-day savings event that runs through October 12, Amazon’s Early Access Sale has Black Friday-level prices on thousands of products to help you get ahead of holiday shopping. In fact, these Apple headphones have been a top gift since their launch in late 2020, so if you’re even considering putting a pair under the tree, this is your one and only shot to snag this low price before they potentially sell out during Cyber Week. Get your own Airpod Max Headphones, starting at just $449 for a limited time.

Apple AirPod Max Wireless Headphones in Blue

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Shop now: $449 (Originally $549); amazon.com

Apple AirPod Max Wireless Headphones in Space Gray

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Shop now: $479 (Originally $549); amazon.com

Apple AirPod Max Wireless Headphones in Silver

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Shop now: $479 (Originally $549); amazon.com

Apple AirPod Max Wireless Headphones in Green

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Shop now: $479 (Originally $549); amazon.com

