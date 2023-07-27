I Finally Tried the Flattering Pants Style Celebrities Have Been Wearing for Months, and Now It's My Go-To

My favorite breezy pair emulates the looks of Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber.

Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. 
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 06:00AM

AG Jeans Trouser CPC
I grew up in the ‘90s, so I know a good pleat when I see one. For months, I’ve been eyeing celebs like Margot Robbie, Victoria Beckham, and Hailey Bieber who have been spotted in pleated pants that actually look flattering and are a welcome change from the tight and skinny (read: uncomfortable and constricting) denim I wore for years. Opposite of the tapered pleated look of my youth, Hollywood’s style features a long, relaxed, wide-leg or flared fit. So, I asked myself, could I now embrace the look I — full disclosure — frowned upon a few years ago?

In an enthusiastic attempt to find my answer, I decided to try out a pair of pleated trousers I received from AG Jeans, an editor-loved clothing brand praised for its soft and well-fitting bottoms. My fashion philosophy has always been to choose comfort over trend, so I was excited about the pants’ promise to offer both without sacrificing style.

AG Jeans Natalie Trouser Dust

AG Jeans

My initial reaction when slipping on the AG Jeans Natalie Trouser for the first time was how smooth and buttery soft they felt inside and out. Where most of my trousers have been more structured, this pair was flowy and airy, making them an ideal transitional staple as summer quickly inches toward fall. The waistband hit right at my midsection and was a true-to-size fit. What I most appreciated about the pants were their buckle waistband tabs for a belted look. Combined with slanted, deep front pockets and a singular welt pocket in the back, it’s the comfy loungewear-like style I crave, but make it fashion.

The Natalie Trouser is made from imported luxe Tencel, a 100 percent Tencel Lyocell fabric known for its ultra-comfy fibers that are gentle on the skin, durable, and absorb moisture. It has a 32-inch inseam which is typically a bit long for my 5-foot frame, but when paired with heels or wedges, I can get the slouchy look celebs are wearing, and it even elongates my height. The pants come in four neutral colors — dry dust, navy, antique bronze, and black — so you can pick a shade that coordinates best with the rest of your wardrobe. 

AG Jeans Natalie Navy

AG Jeans

Since the pants are a relaxed, breezy style, I pair them with a fitted top to contrast a la Hailey Bieber and give the waistband the spotlight it deserves. They’re so comfy that after wearing them at the end of a long day, I’m not itching to immediately change into my at-home sweatpants like I usually do with other out-of-the-house bottoms.

If you want to emulate Margot Robbie’s style, are in need of comfy yet work-appropriate attire, or need a pair of pants that will effortlessly elevate going-out outfits, I highly recommend snagging the AG Jeans Natalie Trouser as a go-to in your end-of-summer to fall collection.

AG Jeans Natalie Bronze

AG Jeans
AG Jeans Natalie Trouser Black

AG Jeans

