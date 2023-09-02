I Found Blazers, Jackets, and Cashmere Sweaters for Up to $649 Off at This Secret Labor Day Sale

When I think of fall, cozy sweaters and luxe outerwear immediately come to mind, particularly styles that make great layering staples and are versatile enough to wear with a multitude of outfits. I can already sense the weather shift as temperatures begin to drop, which gets me pumped to pull out my cool-weather clothes from hibernation to add back into my wardrobe rotation.

Although I have tried and true fashion pieces that have lasted me years, I always need a few more each time fall rolls back around to refresh my wardrobe and fill in the gaps. Right now, AG Jeans (one of my favorite denim retailers) marked down blazers, pants, jackets, and sweaters as part of its Labor Day sale — and they’re all a whopping 50 percent off. From those sale finds, I rounded up the 10 picks I plan on adding to my wardrobe while they’re still on sale and in stock. If you’re thinking of doing the same, I suggest you hurry as some of the brand’s best pieces are already selling out.

Best AG Jeans Labor Day Deals

Kingsley Blazer

AG Jeans

One layering piece I can’t get enough of during the fall is a perfectly fitting blazer (preferably a smidge oversized). Celebrities are fond of the timeless workwear style, and some have already started incorporating them into their OOTD lineups, like Jennifer Lopez, while others, like Kate Middleton, have been sporting the style throughout the year. While I already own several solid-colored blazers, I love this lightweight, double-breasted style and its neutral plaid pattern for spicing up basic tanks and tees I already own. It has a loose structure, giving it a relaxed feel, and dropped shoulders that make it less stiff and more casually cool.

Strabler Jacket

AG Jeans

Although I tell myself every fall that I don’t need more jackets, the truth is, I do because when it’s chilly, they’re the focal point of any outfit. This moto-style jacket features supple Italian black leather and puts other basic jackets to shame with its subtle striped texture and asymmetrical zip front that has a vintage feel I yearn for but can’t seem to find when it comes to actually sourcing a vintage jacket. This jacket is also the ideal outerwear style for pairing with sweaters and turtlenecks since opting for a down version is too sweat-inducing this time of year.

Dover Sweater

AG Jeans

Speaking of sweaters, this turtleneck style is knitted with cashmere that’ll keep me warm on days I don’t want to toss on a million layers. While I adore a nice fitted top every now and again, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t favor oversized styles more this time of year. With a tall funnel neck and loose sleeves, this is everything I could hope for in a sweater, meaning I’ll probably have to grab it in both gray and black while both colors are still half off.

Jones Reversible Bomber Jacket

AG Jeans

A well-made jacket can be an investment, so when said jacket is reversible and is essentially two jackets in one, my interest is certainly piqued. Combining two of my favorite things, leather and teddy fabric, this bomber jacket is what fall dreams are made of. When worn with the leather facing out, it has a matte finish, and the teddy fabric is visible on the collar. And when reversed, the exterior becomes entirely fuzzy with the matte leather framing the pockets. Its boxy fit means wearing it over chunkier sweaters should be a piece of cake while maintaining more movability and less constriction. The olive color makes the style all the more unique since it’s still a neutral color that can work with virtually anything in your closet and isn’t a basic black.

Keep scrolling for even more fall-ready styles I’m shopping for during AG Jeans’ Labor Day Sale.

Elvie Pant

AG Jeans

Kara Short Coat

AG Jeans

Jade Coat

AG Jeans

Uma V-Neck Sweater

AG Jeans

Danna Coat

AG Jeans

Inez Cable Sweater