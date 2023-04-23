Fashion Clothing Jeans & Denim This InStyle-Approved Denim Brand Has Tons of Jean Styles That ‘Fit Perfectly,’ and They’re All on Sale It ranked among the best in several of our tests. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Instagram Twitter Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on April 23, 2023 @ 09:24AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. AG Jeans. Photo: AG Jeans Denim is undoubtedly a wardrobe staple. Since investment-worthy jeans can be pricey, curating your dream denim fashion lineup often takes a while. You’ve most likely also tried to emulate your favorite celebrity-inspired denim looks through trial and error, finding the fits, flares, and rises that look stylish and feel the most comfortable. To help you upgrade your denim collection, AG Jeans discounted almost everything sitewide, with 25 percent off a huge variety of jeans. Shop for spring-ready styles like this light-washed gray cropped style, or grab this extreme wide-leg pair in a stretchy dark wash. But don’t wait too long to peruse its huge selection of denim styles because the sale ends May 1, and like all great deals, they can sell out fast. Shop the AG Jeans Deals Farrah Jeans, $149 (Originally $198) Kinsley Jeans, $176 (Originally $235) Ex-Boyfriend Jeans, $156 (Originally $208) Deven Jeans, $169 (Originally $225) Clove Jeans, $184 (Originally $245) Nikki Short, $134 (Originally $178) Caden Jeans, $149 (Originally $198) Renn Paperbag Trouser, $169 (Originally $225) Mari Crop Jeans, $169 (Originally $225) Legging Ankle Jeans, $149 (Originally $198) Whether you’re looking for a versatile, holy grail pair of jeans to wear on repeat or attempting to nail down the supermodel off-duty look, the right pair of denim for you is out there. AG Jeans, in particular, has been deemed a brand to shop in several InStyle-tested categories, including best jeans for those with long torsos and short torsos. Farrah Jeans AG Jeans Shop now: $149 (Originally $198); agjeans.com It’s hard to go wrong with a classic pair of skinny jeans, especially in a high-rise fit and black shade like these Farrah Jeans, which go with just about anything in your closet. This lightweight style is made from a super stretchy sateen fabric that one shopper gushed “fit perfectly.” They also mentioned that the jeans “hold their shape well.” Kinsley Jeans AG Jeans Shop now: $176 (Originally $235); agjeans.com If you’re looking for comfortable, distressed jeans — this Kinsley style features bi-stretch material so you can say goodbye to stiffness. The cropped style hits just above the ankle for a spring and summer pant option that combines breathability with coverage. One shopper with longer legs shared that these were “comfortable” and “just the right cropped length.” Ex-Boyfriend Jeans AG Jeans Shop now: $156 (Originally $225); agjeans.com Denim comes in a variety of washes, and if your closet is already filled with shades of blue, blue, and more blue, grab these Ex-Boyfriend Jeans that are available in three light hues: white, olive green, and light pink. Our favorite feature of these jeans? They get softer with each wear thanks to their special twill fabric consisting of yarn that relaxes with each wash. Keep scrolling for more of our top jeans picks from AG Jeans 25 percent off sale, and don’t forget to add your favorites to your virtual cart before it ends on May 1. AG Jeans Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); agjeans.com AG Jeans Shop now: $184 (Originally $245); agjeans.com AG Jeans Shop now: $134 (Originally $178); agjeans.com AG Jeans Shop now: $149 (Originally $198); agjeans.com AG Jeans Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); agjeans.com AG Jeans Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); agjeans.com AG Jeans Shop now: $149 (Originally $198); agjeans.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks 10 Editor-Approved Amazon Spring Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds, Starting at $10 Rihanna’s Hairstylist Just Used the Root Cover-Up Kit That Shoppers Say “Camouflages" Gray Hair Andie MacDowell Uses This Hair Treatment to Make Silver Strands “Shine,” and It’s Just $13 Right Now