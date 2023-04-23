This InStyle-Approved Denim Brand Has Tons of Jean Styles That ‘Fit Perfectly,’ and They’re All on Sale

Denim is undoubtedly a wardrobe staple. Since investment-worthy jeans can be pricey, curating your dream denim fashion lineup often takes a while. You’ve most likely also tried to emulate your favorite celebrity-inspired denim looks through trial and error, finding the fits, flares, and rises that look stylish and feel the most comfortable.

To help you upgrade your denim collection, AG Jeans discounted almost everything sitewide, with 25 percent off a huge variety of jeans. Shop for spring-ready styles like this light-washed gray cropped style, or grab this extreme wide-leg pair in a stretchy dark wash. But don’t wait too long to peruse its huge selection of denim styles because the sale ends May 1, and like all great deals, they can sell out fast.

Shop the AG Jeans Deals

Whether you’re looking for a versatile, holy grail pair of jeans to wear on repeat or attempting to nail down the supermodel off-duty look, the right pair of denim for you is out there. AG Jeans, in particular, has been deemed a brand to shop in several InStyle-tested categories, including best jeans for those with long torsos and short torsos.

Farrah Jeans

AG Jeans

Shop now: $149 (Originally $198); agjeans.com

It’s hard to go wrong with a classic pair of skinny jeans, especially in a high-rise fit and black shade like these Farrah Jeans, which go with just about anything in your closet. This lightweight style is made from a super stretchy sateen fabric that one shopper gushed “fit perfectly.” They also mentioned that the jeans “hold their shape well.”

Kinsley Jeans

AG Jeans

Shop now: $176 (Originally $235); agjeans.com

If you’re looking for comfortable, distressed jeans — this Kinsley style features bi-stretch material so you can say goodbye to stiffness. The cropped style hits just above the ankle for a spring and summer pant option that combines breathability with coverage. One shopper with longer legs shared that these were “comfortable” and “just the right cropped length.”

Ex-Boyfriend Jeans

AG Jeans

Shop now: $156 (Originally $225); agjeans.com

Denim comes in a variety of washes, and if your closet is already filled with shades of blue, blue, and more blue, grab these Ex-Boyfriend Jeans that are available in three light hues: white, olive green, and light pink. Our favorite feature of these jeans? They get softer with each wear thanks to their special twill fabric consisting of yarn that relaxes with each wash.

Keep scrolling for more of our top jeans picks from AG Jeans 25 percent off sale, and don’t forget to add your favorites to your virtual cart before it ends on May 1.

AG Jeans

Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); agjeans.com

AG Jeans

Shop now: $184 (Originally $245); agjeans.com

AG Jeans

Shop now: $134 (Originally $178); agjeans.com

AG Jeans

Shop now: $149 (Originally $198); agjeans.com

AG Jeans

Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); agjeans.com

AG Jeans

Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); agjeans.com

AG Jeans

Shop now: $149 (Originally $198); agjeans.com

