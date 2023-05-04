Own 20+ Pairs of Jeans, but This Buttery Soft Style Fits My Pear-Shaped Body the Best

As a person living in a pear-shaped body, shopping for jeans has always been an adventure. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve grown to (almost fully) embrace my hip-y figure over the years, and have found creative ways to dress my shape within my personal style, but when it comes to jeans, I almost always have to reach for a belt.

That’s thanks to the inevitable gaping space that appears between my back and the jeans’ waistband every time I sit. As other people living with #Pear-ShapedProblems will tell you, it’s rare to find a pair that fits our butt, hips, and waist all at the same time. It’s no exaggeration then to say that when I first slipped a buttery soft sample of the Ex-Boyfriend jeans I received from AG Jeans, I was absolutely floored by the fit.

Typically, these jeans are $235, a price I might usually think twice about for denim, but for these, I’ll make an exception. Plus, for today only, you can use code AG20offMeredith to take 20 percent off sitewide. Our code brings the price down to a more palatable $188, and has me eyeing the same style in summer-ready shades of bright white, pastel pink, and a wear-with-anything cargo green, but sizes are selling out quickly.

The Ex-Boyfriend style is relaxed without looking oversized or sloppy, has a straight-leg cut to it that feels slightly more elevated (read: adult millennial) than my collection of skinny jeans, and the high-waisted design is not only comfortable, but comes in slightly so that the jeans fit every single part of my lower body to a T — including my waist. This ingenious design means there’s no gaping space at the back when I sit, and the jeans still manage to feel comfortable all day long. There’s a touch of lyocell in the mostly-cotton fabrication that gives the jeans a bit of stretch, but not too much that they lose their shape over the course of a day.

While my new favorite style is available in four colors, AG Jeans has an entire collection devoted to different iterations of the Ex-Boyfriend fit, which includes skinny, slouchy, torn, low-, mid-, and high-waisted options across denim shades and other colors that are calling out to me, too.

Find your perfect jeans by shopping the AG Jeans Ex-Boyfriend style, or check out the rest of the brand’s flattering, comfortable fits to find your own favorite pair and take 20 percent off your total with code AG20offMeredith for one more day.

