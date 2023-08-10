I Finally Found Buttery Soft Jeans That Fit My Curvy Body and Are Comfy Enough to Sit in for 8 Hours

Like the rest of the world, when I started working from home in 2020, I spent a ton of time in sweats. And while that’s still the case today, I try my best to wear clothing that feels more put-together and gives me the confidence to take on the day. An instant mood-booster was making an effort to piece together more fashionable outfits, leading me to swap my sweatpants for jeans. I soon realized that finding fashionable denim that was comfortable enough to sit in for eight hours wasn’t as easy as I thought.

Finding a holy grail pair of jeans is like winning the lottery, and my current go-to is the AG Jeans Clove style in the Nomad wash. The brand sent these for me to test in April, and I haven’t been able to stop wearing them since. Not only are they a fun retro style, but they’re so incredibly comfortable that I don’t even feel like I’m wearing jeans.

Clove Nomad Jeans

Agjeans

The buttery soft patchwork denim is roomy enough without looking overly baggy, so they give my curvier frame a nice shape. I have wider hips and thicker thighs, which has always made finding a well-fitting pair of jeans difficult; they’d either fit my hips and thighs but gap at the waist, or they’d fit my waist but be extremely uncomfortable and tight around my thighs. The Clove jeans fit perfectly on all fronts and have a comfy stretch that makes them suitable for sitting without feeling constricting.

I love the overall aesthetic of the jeans and their two-tone color scheme. The dark wash patch detailing around the knees contrasts nicely with the light overall wash of the jeans in a vein reminiscent of the ‘90s style that still feels current. The Clove jeans cut is also available in other washes like this solid-toned style, a distressed medium wash, and a black-gray hue.

InStyle / Allison Faccenda

Made from a blend of new and recycled cotton, the relaxed fit is ultra-comfortable and has an ideal weight that makes them feel extra luxe. The high waistline is extremely flattering, which has made them my go-to bottoms to pair with crop tops since they hit above my belly button without showing too much midriff. I’m excited to finally have a pair of denim that is great for standing and sitting — and if you’re a TikTok user, you may have come across the incredibly relatable content that describes the struggle of sitting jeans versus standing jeans. I’m happy to report that these check off both boxes.

For your own pair of Clove patchwork jeans, head over to AG Jeans

AG Jeans

AG Jeans

AG Jeans

AG Jeans

