Shoppers Call This Ultra-Comfy Nursing Home Shoe Surprisingly "Cute," and It's on Sale for $25

These flip-flops feel like "walking on a sturdy cloud."

Published on August 1, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Amazon shoppers found the most comfortable flip flops
Sandals are inarguably the quintessential summer shoe, but they’re not necessarily summer’s most comfortable shoe. What they offer in breathability they tend to lack in support. But unless you love the feeling of hot feet suffocating inside a slightly-damp sock, sandals are the summer shoes you sometimes hate to wear, which is why I set out to find actually good ones. And after testing numerous styles, I managed to find four that I think expertly blend practicality, comfort, style. But according to Amazon shoppers, I might have missed one

Aerothotic’s orthotic flip-flops are a staple among Amazon customers, with the sandals boasting more than 30,000 perfect ratings. Because, according to shoppers, these are the “most comfortable” flip-flops you can own. And making matters better, they’re currently on sale starting at $25.

Amazon AEROTHOTIC Women's Comfortable Arch Support Summer Orthotic Flip Flops

Amazon

When I say orthotics, you might picture chunky sneakers with curly-Q laces — the ‘It’ shoe of the nursing home — but podiatrist-backed comfort has come a long way in terms of style. Aerothotic blends arch support, a gel insole, and deep-heel cups with summer’s go-to shoe style, making flip-flops, perhaps for one of the first times, comfortable. And the brand doesn’t stop at the sole, padding its thong straps so that you can wear them without fear of blisters. 

Amazon AEROTHOTIC Women's Comfortable Arch Support Summer Orthotic Flip Flops

Amazon

Shoppers describe the support as feeling “like walking on a sturdy cloud,” with one person writing, “[these] are the only shoes I have ever found that I can wear all day long where I have absolutely zero foot pain…my feet will never ache or get tired.” Another person said it made them view their other sandals through a new lens, writing that the comfort and level of support Aerothotic’s offered make other flip-flops “feel like boards now.”

Amazon AEROTHOTIC Women's Comfortable Arch Support Summer Orthotic Flip Flops

Amazon

In addition to the everyday comfort provided by the flip-flops, that same shopper loved the look, noting that the brand managed to make orthotics — which they once viewed as “uggglllyyyy” — surprisingly “cute.” And they weren’t alone, with one shopper writing that the shoes “look more stylish than a typical flip-flop,” while another person noted that they’ve even worn them to more “formal occasions.” 

The flip-flop Amazon shoppers are deeming the most comfortable sandal is available in 43 different styles, from metallic hues to woven straps. And right now, you can grab them starting at just $25.

