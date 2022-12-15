This Serum Instantly Replenishes My Dry, Curly Hair

As much as having curly hair is a blessing, it also has its downfalls. Namely the fact that it's more delicate than other hair types and is also prone to dryness — both of which can lead to breakage.

For me, it's important to keep my hair in the healthiest state possible, but there are moments when I don't have all the time in the world for a full wash-day routine.

Thankfully, these days there are a slew of products on the market that can quickly replenish dry natural hair — and the one I'm obsessed with at the moment is adwoa beauty's Blue Tansy Treatment Serum.

I can't say I was super familiar with blue tansy prior to using this serum. The only other time I had played around with the ingredient was when I was testing out Herbivore's Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil. In this regard, blue tansy was used for soothing skin and calming redness, so I was curious to see what the ingredient could do for hair.



When it comes to curls, it's used for to support new hair growth and regrowth, which I can't speak to just yet (I've only been using the product for a few weeks), but the other ingredients found in the formula have packed an immediate punch.

Argan oil (my favorite for hair) helps to moisturize and defend against damage by reducing breakage and split ends, while the grapeseed oil in thev formula helps to smooth out frizz and seal in moisture. Both of which I can confirm work.

There are two ways in which I use this serum. The first is during my regular weekly wash-day, and the second is when my hair needs a refresh.

For wash-day, I make sure to apply it as the first product out of the shower onto freshly-washed, conditioned, and detangled hair. I follow up with a leave-in conditioner, put my hair into twists and go to bed. Once I wake up and unravel my hair, it's smooth, soft, and juicy.

When my hair is ready for a refresh, I give it a light spritz with my spray bottle, rub a little bit of the treatment serum in my palms, then apply it to my hair. My hair is left feeling just as soft as it did on wash-day.

This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.

