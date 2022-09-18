Beauty Hair Hair Products & Tools Shoppers Say This Silicone-Free Hair Oil Leaves “Dry, Processed” Strands Soft and Silky By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 18, 2022 @ 07:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images By any measure, I have way too many hair products in my home. It’s the risk you run when working in the beauty industry (my shower is an organizational disaster), and when I return to something year after year, I take note. So it goes with Adwoa Beauty’s Baomint Protect and Shine Oil Blend, a silicone-free favorite that stands out from the hordes of competition. If you’re not familiar with the brand, founder Julian Addo has created a force to be reckoned with. Per the brand, Addo got her start as a hairstylist 25 years ago, while still in high school — and after a lengthy career, she launched Adwoa Beauty in 2017 to transmute her Ghanian and Liberian heritage into a “clean, transparent, and ever-evolving” set of products that “accurately portrays the diversity of the people.” It’s a noble mission, and after trying the brand’s hair oil, leave-in conditioner, and mask treatment, I’m thoroughly impressed. So much so that back when I regularly traveled, Adwoa’s hair oil was one of the few products I would pack, thanks to how quickly it transforms frizz and undefined curls into smooth and shiny strands. Sephora Shop now: $24; sephora.com At work in the well-designed dropper bottle is a mix of grapeseed, coconut, sunflower, baobab, soybean, pomegranate, sweet almond, tea tree, spearmint, and wintergreen oil, which gives the slick elixir a minty, delicious scent. In line with the clean designation, there are no phthalates in the added fragrance, which I deeply appreciate — and no silicones, which some avoid for their hair and the environment’s sake. There’s no trade-off to be had in the results other users see, either. As one person with “dry, color-processed” hair said, a few drops on their hair at bedtime leaves it “soft [and] silky” in the morning — and others commended how it restored the youthful look their strands had in years past. Others called it the best hair oil they’ve tried; as one person in their 60s wrote, it even kept their hair tangle-free through hurricane weather, which reduced shedding in the long run. It’s an impressive resumé, to be sure, but par for the brand (the leave-in conditioner, for example, is currently sold out at Sephora). Get Adwoa Beauty’s Baomint Protect and Shine Oil Blend for $24 at Sephora. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit