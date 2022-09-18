Shoppers Say This Silicone-Free Hair Oil Leaves “Dry, Processed” Strands Soft and Silky

By any measure, I have way too many hair products in my home. It’s the risk you run when working in the beauty industry (my shower is an organizational disaster), and when I return to something year after year, I take note. So it goes with Adwoa Beauty’s Baomint Protect and Shine Oil Blend, a silicone-free favorite that stands out from the hordes of competition.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, founder Julian Addo has created a force to be reckoned with. Per the brand, Addo got her start as a hairstylist 25 years ago, while still in high school — and after a lengthy career, she launched Adwoa Beauty in 2017 to transmute her Ghanian and Liberian heritage into a “clean, transparent, and ever-evolving” set of products that “accurately portrays the diversity of the people.”

It’s a noble mission, and after trying the brand’s hair oil, leave-in conditioner, and mask treatment, I’m thoroughly impressed. So much so that back when I regularly traveled, Adwoa’s hair oil was one of the few products I would pack, thanks to how quickly it transforms frizz and undefined curls into smooth and shiny strands.

At work in the well-designed dropper bottle is a mix of grapeseed, coconut, sunflower, baobab, soybean, pomegranate, sweet almond, tea tree, spearmint, and wintergreen oil, which gives the slick elixir a minty, delicious scent. In line with the clean designation, there are no phthalates in the added fragrance, which I deeply appreciate — and no silicones, which some avoid for their hair and the environment’s sake.

There’s no trade-off to be had in the results other users see, either. As one person with “dry, color-processed” hair said, a few drops on their hair at bedtime leaves it “soft [and] silky” in the morning — and others commended how it restored the youthful look their strands had in years past. Others called it the best hair oil they’ve tried; as one person in their 60s wrote, it even kept their hair tangle-free through hurricane weather, which reduced shedding in the long run.

It’s an impressive resumé, to be sure, but par for the brand (the leave-in conditioner, for example, is currently sold out at Sephora). Get Adwoa Beauty’s Baomint Protect and Shine Oil Blend for $24 at Sephora.