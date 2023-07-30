A 76-Year-Old Said the Now-$16 Retinol Body Lotion Loved by 48,000 People Tightened Their “Hanging Neckline”

Humble brag: I’ve got my skincare routine down pat. My vanity — okay, my entire apartment — is littered with skincare products to help soften, smooth, nourish, and otherwise moisturize my face. Admittedly, though, there’s a part of my routine that could use a little work — and it’s the fact that I tend to forget my skin from the neck down. (In a word? Oops.) Thankfully, there’s a plethora of products out there these days dedicated to bodycare, so it isn’t too late to start. And the one really intriguing me at the moment is the Advanced Clinicals Retinol Advanced Firming Cream.

Maybe it should have seemed obvious to me to incorporate retinol into my bodycare routine — but, hey, better late than never. The Advanced Clinicals lotion features retinol (aka vitamin A) to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, sagging, crepey skin, and sun damage. It also helps firm skin by boosting collagen production.

Amazon

Additionally, it features aloe vera, chamomile, glycerin, and green tea, all of which help nourish, hydrate, and plump the skin. Plus, the non-greasy formula is clinically, dermatologist and allergy tested — and, not only is it safe for all skin types, but it’s gentle enough to be used on the face and body. (As always, first-time retinol users should test it on a small area of skin and gradually phase it into their routine.)

It’s no wonder, then, that the body lotion has a whopping 48,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers in their 70s sing its praises highly. “I didn’t expect it to tighten up my hanging neckline but it did,” raved one 76-year-old shopper. Other 70-plus shoppers said they don’t experience any more “flaking or irritation”thanks to the lotion, and that it helped crepiness disappear “within a week” while keeping skin moisturized. “I am in my late 70s, and most people think I'm in my early 60s, it must be working,” another customer said.

Other than its tightening and firming benefits, reviewers also love how “soft and velvety” the lotion makes them feel. One person said that using it once a day right after showering “makes a huge difference” in skin softness, and others point out that it’s so hydrating that their “scaly alligator skin transformed into that of a Disney princess.” And then there are the reviews that just get right to the point: “This is gold in the form of moisturizer!” one shopper enthused. It’s difficult to get more to the point than that.

At only $16, this is certainly a body lotion worth checking out (and slathering on from head to toe). Pick up the Advanced Clinicals Retinol Advanced Firming Cream at Amazon.