Adriana Lima Is “Obsessed” With This Plumping Face Cream That Shoppers Say Improves Fine Lines in 3 Weeks

Many deem the lightweight moisturizer “perfect” for summer.

Published on June 9, 2023 @ 09:00PM

My skin is dry — no matter the day, season, or climate. If there’s one thing I can always rely on, it’s that my face will feel tight without a healthy layer of moisturizer. I have my go-tos, alternating between Weleda’s thick Skin Food and Osea Malibu’s Advanced Protection Cream in winter, but during the summer — as temperatures become hotter and humidity melts almost everything off my face — I’m at a bit of a loss. I need something that can hydrate without overwhelming my skin. According to shoppers, there’s one face cream that does it all, and it just so happens to be a favorite of Adriana Lima’s. 

The supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel recently shared with Byrdie that she’s “obsessed” with Tatcha’s Water Cream moisturizer, which Selena Gomez shared is also a part of her daily skincare routine. And per shoppers, the lightweight cream is the “perfect summer moisturizer.”

Tatcha the water cream

Tatcha

Shop now: $20–$70; tatcha.com and amazon.com

The Water Cream is, as the name implies, a water-based moisturizer, allowing it to be quickly absorbed into the skin without leaving any greasy or oily residue behind. The cream is formulated with Japanese wild rose, which the brand says smoothes texture and tightens pores, soothing green tea, rice to brighten, and complexion-revitalizing algae. In a consumer study, 95 percent of participants said their skin felt softer after one week, and after two, 100 percent said their skin looked and felt smoother.

Between Tatcha and Amazon, the moisturizer has garnered thousands of five-star ratings. One shopper called the cream a “miracle,” explaining that a “tiny amount” left their skin “perfectly moist,” leading them to deem it “perfect for the hot summer months.” Customers also love how the cream firms their skin, with one person comparing it to “Botox.” “I swear this has improved my fine lines and wrinkles,” they wrote, noting that it took them just three weeks to see results. And according to a customer over 65, it “plumps” their smile lines, “diminishing the look of the lines and wrinkles.”

If your skincare routine is in need of a summer upgrade, look no further than Tatcha’s supermodel-approved Water Cream for lightweight hydration that’s still deeply nourishing.

