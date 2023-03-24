Adriana Lima Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Two Daughters

Adriana Lima’s kids are all grown up. On Thursday, the mom of three made a rare red carpet appearance at the touring production premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo in Los Angeles with her two daughters — Valentina, 13, and 10-year-old Sienna — and her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers, in tow (the couple's six-month-old son, Cyan, stayed at home).

Lima’s children seldom join their famous mother in the limelight, but Valentina and Sienna, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić, appeared more than happy to pose for the cameras next to their supermodel mom.

Lima walked the red carpet alongside her family in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a fitted catsuit layered underneath a long blazer and styled with matching pointed-toe heels. Rounding out her look were a pair of diamond drop earrings and a black leather handbag with gleaming gold hardware. For glam, she pulled her dark tresses back into a sleek braided ponytail, which was teamed with smoky eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and peachy lips.

As for her plus ones for the evening, Lemmers kept it casual, sporting light brown pants with a bomber jacket and a pair of Nike Dunk Highs, while Lima’s daughters followed suit, matching Lemmers with colorful Nike Dunk Highs of their own.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Back in August, the supermodel and Lemmers welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cyan Lima Lemmers. Drawing inspiration from “the beautiful colors of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora," the couple named their baby boy Cyan “the color between green and blue in the color spectrum." She shared the happy news on her Instagram, adding, “Cyan now is our favorite color … the color of our baby boy’s eyes.”

