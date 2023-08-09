Adriana Lima Says She's Still Modeling at 42 to Empower Women of All Ages

Bona fide angel and mother Adriana Lima is ready to step back on the runway — and she says that she's doing it to show women everywhere that they can do what they want, no matter their age. Lima, who is now 42, is back with Victoria's Secret for its Icon collection and explained that she's returning to the brand that made her a household name to set an example for her 12-year-old daughter.

Lima noted that she's always wanted to represent women and the Latina community, saying that she's "persisting" in the industry so that there's someone for her kids to see in the fashion sphere.

“As you can see with the campaign, I [helped] change the fashion industry in a way that every woman, every lady is accepted in every stage of their life no matter how old they are and accepted in fashion. That's my goal and that's the reason I'm still modeling, still persisting, in being a part of the fashion industry. I think the industry is accepting that, and it's really wonderful to see,” Lima told People.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

“That's a wonderful thing and that's why I'm still here,” Lima said of paving the road for young women hoping to break into modeling. While her children are still too young to actually step out on the runway (for now), she said that she won't discourage them from pursuing their passions, whether or not it's modeling.



“It's important for me that number one, that whatever they do, they’ll be happy with their choices. If they figure out they're not happy that they can change," she said. "Number two is that they embrace themselves and that they're not afraid to grow up or become older. Every stage of life there are different perks, experiences, and things that you'll learn."

Fans may not have to wait long for Lima's kids to get in on the action, though, the supermodel finished by saying that her daughters are already showing interest in fashion and beauty.

"Actually, they give me hints on fashion. They go, 'Mom can I do your makeup today? Mom, can I choose your outfit?'" she said.

