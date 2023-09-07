Adriana Lima Says She Still Feels “Celebrated” By Victoria’s Secret After Having 5 Kids

The model was among the many iconic former Angels to support the brand during its reimagined "World Tour."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on September 7, 2023 @ 01:23PM
Adriana Lima on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023
Photo:

getty

ICYMI, Victoria’s Secret just reimagined its iconic fashion show with help from some of the most well-known Angels of eras past — and if we’re talking famous Angels, of course that means Adriana Lima was in attendance.

On Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out in honor of Victoria’s Secret’s New York Fashion Week show, now renamed the “World Tour,” in a striking gold sequin-covered black midi dress complete with a bustier sweetheart neckline and a waist-cinching black belt. Lima styled the glitzy frock with nothing but a pair of simple black mesh heels, and she rounded out the look by letting her pin-straight hair fall down her shoulders with a middle part.

Adriana Lima on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023

getty

Aside from just looking incredible, Adriana also opened up about how the brand has always made her feel incredible, too (especially in light of its new era), when talking to People ahead of the show.

“I feel that as a woman, and still being in fashion — I’m 42 years old and a mom with five kids, so I feel that I’m still being celebrated in this stage of my life,” she told the publication. “It’s great to see that no matter what stage you are [in life], for my kids and the new models coming up, it’s uplifting.”

The model also touched on how this year’s show differed from Victoria’s Secret fashion shows of yore, adding, “The whole experience is different for everybody. The fashion show itself is going to be totally different form — not the usual runway as you think.”

Lima continued, “There will be a runway, there will be a walk, but there will be parts where fashion designers, poets and musicians will be celebrated, and they will have a freedom of expression for whatever talents they have. So I'm excited to see that.”

