This Flattering, Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand Dropped 60+ New Styles and Discounted Every Last One

Shop customer-loved sleepwear, panty sets, and bras before the summer sale ends.

By Megan Schaltegger
Published on August 19, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

I’m of the firm belief that wearing gorgeous lingerie is simply a form of self-care. You don’t need the excuse of an anniversary — or a significant other at all, for that matter — to justify the purchase of a bra and panty set that makes you feel sexy. 

And though the intimates industry has a long history of size exclusivity, Adore Me — a brand that’s dubbed itself the “new face of lingerie” — is working to reverse that reputation. The Victoria Secret-owned company includes bra sizes ranging from 30A and 46I, as well as sizes XS to 4X in panties and sleepwear. If that’s not enough to convince you to head straight for the direct-to-consumer site, maybe this will: Adore Me’s entire site including its August Drop is currently discounted. 

Keep scrolling for our favorite bra and panty sets, sleepwear, slips, and corsets currently on sale. 

Alyshia Unlined Bra and Panty Set

Adore Me Alyshia Unlined Plus

Adore Me

This mostly sheer bra and thong set comes in 10 playful styles, including white with rainbow hearts and pink with lips, though a few are already sold out. The vibrant designs manage to tick all of the boxes: fun, sexy, comfortable, and flattering. One shopper said the Alyshia Unlined Bras are “by far” their “favorite,” and another praised the set for giving them a “confidence boost.” Sizes range from 30A to 46DDD. 

Raluca Slip 

Adore Me Raluca

Adore Me

Shoppers are “in love” with the Raluca Slip thanks to its “flattering” silhouette and ability to transition from “party to bedroom.” The sheer georgette material is available in gray or beige, and the design features a cowl neck, self-tie straps, and adjustable drawstrings on the sides. Though reviews noted that it was on the bigger side, the adjustable features allow you to tailor the style to your figure. 

Caen Unlined Bra and Panty Set

Adore Me Caen Unlined

Adore Me

The intricate lace and vibrant print options are reason enough to invest in the Caen Unlined Bra, but according to shoppers, it’s so comfy that they wear it “every day.” One reviewer said that it’s the “most comfortable bra [they’ve] “ever worn,” and another said it’s “sexy enough to make [them] feel like a goddess.” 

Alexia Sweatshirt and Shorts Set

Adore Me Alexia

Adore Me

I love a sexy lingerie moment, but there are times (like Christmas morning with your family, or after way too much Chinese takeout) when you need pajamas that are not made entirely of sheer lace. This Alexia Sweatshirt and Shorts Set is perfect for just that. One shopper said that it keeps them at “the perfect temperature” during a chilly night, while another noted that it’s “not too heavy” but “not too thin.” 

Head over to the Adore Me site to shop discounted lingerie pieces, including 65 recently launched styles from the brand’s August Drop

