Olivia Wilde Keeps Wearing the Comfy Sneakers Shoppers Wear for 12-Hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale

Olivia Wilde is no stranger to effortless, laid-back style. The actress and filmmaker is often seen wearing comfortable athleisure, from leggings to slip-on shoes to cozy crewnecks. She has practically perfected après-gym chic, and this year, she’s made her go-to casual footwear choice clear: the Adidas Ultra Boost DNA 4.0 sneakers. Wilde keeps wearing the sleek shoes, which Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé are also fans of, and you can get her exact pair on sale for 46 percent off at Amazon.

Thanks to their lightweight, knit material, the sneakers are extra breathable, and their cushioned midsoles provide added comfort and support. The durable running shoes are also built with a flexible rubber outsole for traction and stability in any conditions, whether you’re taking them for a long run or styling them for everyday errands. Available in 11 styles, including versatile neutrals and colorful prints, the Ultra Boosts are sold in sizes 5 through 12. If you’re looking to channel Wilde’s relaxed look, opt for the all-black pair before they sell out.

Shop now: $98 (Originally $180); amazon.com

With a near-perfect Amazon rating, the Adidas sneakers are not only celebrity-approved, but they’re also customer-loved. One shopper, who is a firefighter and paramedic, said the shoes are “extremely comfortable for all day wear” during long shifts, and they don’t even need to be broken in. Another customer said they wear the shoes for 12 hours at a time, and they’re so comfortable that they “need more in every color.” A different reviewer said wearing the Ultra Boosts is “like walking on a cloud,” adding that “the classic design pairs with anything.”

Regardless of where you plan to wear them, the Ultra Boosts will provide major support, according to Amazon reviewers. One shopper said the Adidas shoes are “by far the most comfortable pair [they’ve] owned,” going on to say that “they’re a well-balanced shoe for walking, cardio class, and running.” In fact, another customer said, the shoes are so comfortable, they “could sleep in [them].”

Be sure to shop Olivia Wilde’s go-to Adidas sneakers directly at Amazon while they’re still on sale for up to 46 percent off. Check out more styles of the celeb-loved shoe, below.

Shop now: $110 (Originally $180); amazon.com

Shop now: $190; amazon.com