Nurses Say These Are “the Most Comfortable Shoes” for 12-Hour Shifts, and They’re 64% Off

It’s no secret that Adidas is having a major moment right now; Khloé Kardashian is wearing Cloud Foams, Meghan Markle is wearing Stan Smiths, and pretty much every supermodel ever is wearing Sambas on repeat. The celeb-loved brand is trending, and for good reason: Its shoe designs are timeless, stylish, and most importantly, comfortable. And my latest Adidas find may just be the most supportive style yet, according to shoppers — meet the nurse-approved Swift Run sneakers which are on sale for just $34 at Amazon.

The customer-loved shoe is made with an outer knit material, giving it a soft, lightweight, sock-like feel. And thanks to its ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) midsole, it provides cushiony support with each stride. Its sleek silhouette pairs perfectly with any outfit, whether you’re hitting the gym or wearing the sneaker for everyday errands. And for added style, the shoe is available in a funky leopard print, along with classic black and white colorways. The best part? The Adidas pick is 64 percent off — its lowest price in the past 30 days.

Shop now: $65 (Originally $95); amazon.com

More than 6,200 shoppers have given the sneaker a five-star rating, making it a clear customer-favorite — it’s even one of Amazon’s best-selling athletic shoes. But, the true test? Even nurses have given the pair their stamp of approval for long days on their feet. One nurse who works 12-hour shifts called the sneakers “the most comfortable shoes” they have “ever worn,” adding that they “get so many compliments” on them. A different nurse with an ankle injury said the Swift Runs are the only shoes they wear to work, and they’ve owned “five pairs” of the supportive style. And another nurse added that the sneakers “fit as they should” and stay comfortable for 12+ hour shifts on their feet.

Not only do nurses swear by them, but Amazon shoppers of all walks of life are also fans of the Adidas sneakers. A teacher said the shoes are “comfortable to walk in daily,” calling them the “best tennis shoes [they’ve] bought.” Another reviewer wore them to walk “10 miles a day” on vacation and claimed their “feet did just fine.” One shopper who owns multiple pairs said the sneakers not only “go with everything,” but their soles are “just bouncy enough” to “support your feet,” and they’re “easy to slip on and off.”

Be sure to check out the Adidas Swift Run sneaker while it’s on sale for just $34, and browse other discounted styles of the comfortable shoe below.

