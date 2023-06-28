Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Keep Wearing the White Sneakers That Are on Sale for $74 at Amazon

When we think of celebrities with a chic and sophisticated sense of style, Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney are at the top of the list. Both stars have a way of making even the simplest of outfits look elevated, so when they agree on a pair of shoes, we have no choice but to take note. The footwear in question? Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers. Over the past few months, Meghan and Amal have both been spotted wearing the leather sneakers, and you can get a pair on sale starting at $74 at Amazon ahead of the holiday weekend.

Back in May, Amal wore the green and white version of the sneakers with a simple knit midi dress, a black shoulder bag, and matching black sunglasses. Before that, Meghan wore the same pair with olive green shorts and a simple white button-down shirt. So, with the Fourth of July coming up next week, and Prime Day not far behind, Amazon put that exact pair of Stan Smith sneakers on sale for 26 percent off.

Amazon

Shop now: $74 (Originally $100); amazon.com

The classic sneakers are made from premium leather with cushioned insoles and textured rubber outsoles. They have three perforated lines on either side of the laces, both as a nod to the signature Adidas logo and to provide ventilation for your feet. Most versions of the sneakers have a white body with a contrasting color on the back and the tongue. Just note: the brand recommends ordering a size down, since the shoes run large.

In addition to their celebrity fans, the sneakers are also popular among Amazon shoppers. One reviewer called them the “most versatile and comfortable shoes,” adding that they’ve worn them “with a dress and even with a blazer.” Another shopper agreed that they “go with everything” and noted that the sneakers are “fantastic for travel.”

Amazon

Shop now: $84 (Originally $105); amazon.com

Other reviewers couldn’t stop raving about the sneakers’ comfortable fit and feel. A shopper “walked over 22,000 steps per day” in these shoes while on a trip to Paris, and their “feet did not hurt.” A second reviewer, who is on their “feet all day at work on a concrete floor,” confirmed the sneakers “provide the stability and cushion [they] need while also being super fun and cute.”

Whether you have a European vacation coming up or plan to spend the summer hanging around your neighborhood, your wardrobe could use these stylish and functional sneakers. Just be sure to grab a pair of Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers while they’re on sale at Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $84 (Originally $100); amazon.com