Meghan Markle’s Go-To White Sneaker Is 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

Published on April 13, 2023

The Classic White Sneaker Style Worn By Meghan Markle Is An Entire 50% Off at Amazon
Photo:

Getty Images/ Amazon/ InStyle

While I’m all for the latest trends (as my Y2K-ridden closet suggests), nothing compares to the classics. And the one wardrobe staple I know will never go out of style is white sneakers. While the everyday sneaker of the season feels ever changing — from Converse to Tretorns to Keds to Air Force 1s — one thing remains: the versatile footwear choice is timeless. So, as I search for my fresh spring pair, I’m looking to icons with equally timeless style for inspiration — aka Meghan Markle. It’s no secret that the duchess always looks royally chic, so when her go-to white sneaker brand went on sale for an entire 50 percent off at Amazon, I added this pair to my cart immediately. 

Adidas Stan Smiths have been a customer-loved shoe for decades, and Markle has been spotted wearing the classic sneaker on repeat. If you’re looking to replicate her looks but with an extra punch, you’re in luck; this pair with metallic detailing is just $50, its lowest price in the last 30 days. The shoe’s iconic silhouette and all-white upper is complemented by a subtle, gold heel that is sure to elevate any look. The Stan Smith style can easily be worn everyday, with a pair of comfortable jeans or shorts (like Markle wore) or even dressed up with your favorite sundress this spring; regardless of how you pair them, they’re sure to become a mainstay in your wardrobe. 

adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith

Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Not only is the Adidas style duchess-worn, but Amazon shoppers are fans of the shoes, too, granting them a near-perfect rating. The popular white sneaker is also part of the Amazon’s Internet Famous storefront, which is chock-full of fashion, beauty, and home finds that online users can’t stop raving about. Shop Stan Smith shoes among other viral buys in the hidden curation to discover what the hype is all about — be sure to explore the outlet while its trending products are still available. 

The Stan Smiths’ rave reviews leave no question as to why the shoes are so loved by shoppers. One customer said the pair is “comfy right out of the box” and another added they “walk all day in them” yet the sneakers are still “nice enough to wear with a sundress” in the spring and summer. A different person wears their pair so much, they have to “force [themself] to wear [their] other shoes now” because the Adidas style is just that good. One reviewer even said they’ve probably owned “100 pairs” of Stan Smiths over the years and “you just can’t beat them.” 

Be sure to grab the Adidas Stan Smith Originals pair at half off while the sale lasts, and browse other popular styles of the shoe below. 

adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith

Amazon

Shop now: $70 (Originally $100); amazon.com

adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith

Amazon

Shop now: $80 (Originally $100); amazon.com

