I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now

I’m a sneaker girly — ask anyone who knows me which shoe you’re most likely to see me in, and they will 100 percent say kicks. I wear mine with dresses! Skirts! Jeans! Shorts! Leggings! The versatile shoe lends itself, well, to just about everything in my closet, which is why it’s always the easiest (and smartest) choice. I consider myself well-versed in the DNA of a really good sneaker — I’ve tried plenty, after all — but there’s one style that’s been on my radar for a while now that I officially got my hands on this month: the Adidas Samba OG sneakers.

If you follow the sneaker scene, you know it’s an unassuming pick that’s on every celebrity’s foot nearly every single day. I’m serious! I’ve come to the point where every time I do celeb research, it’s rare not to see this sneaker. So naturally, I’ve been extremely curious about trying it for a while now.

My quick and very condensed review? They’re worth the hype; I’m sorry I didn’t try them sooner. Clearly, Hollywood was onto something, and I should have followed its lead earlier. But alas, the shoes were so in demand, it was hard to get them — until now.

Adidas

The Adidas Sambas have a long history that dates back to the 1950s, and if a shoe’s been around for that long, you know it has to have that special something something. But the fun fact about these sneakers is they were initially designed to be football (err, soccer) shoes that provided ample traction for players. These days, though, Sambas lean much more fashion-forward than football, and therein lies point one I’m about to make: Their construction is extremely durable. I’ve worn my fair share of sneakers that start to break at the seams after just a few wears (for real!), but the Adidas Sambas have remained in pristine condition from wear one to wear 15. It’s that good ol’ German engineering, I guess.

Durable construction aside, they were also comfy right out of the box — and that can’t be said about every pair of sneakers. Most require a little bit of wear-in time, which is fine, but I loved that these were comfy and flexible the second I slipped into them. They’re also lightweight, which is a huge plus for me because when I wear sneakers, I don’t want to feel like I’m lugging around something heavy on my feet — it defeats the whole point of wearing a comfy shoe!

My final point of admiration is the look, of course. The design is certainly sporty and soccer-ish, but it still feels incredibly wearable, even if you don’t consider yourself to be that “sporty.” The signature Adidas stripes exude a retro touch, the suede and leather upper is eye-catching, and the signature gum sole looks low-key cool while also offering slip-resistant protection.

‘It’ girls like Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner have certainly made the Sambas a hotly desired shoe — which is why every color is nearly always sold out — but it’s also such a sought-after pair because, well, it’s a really good sneaker. So, if you've been curious about the style for a while, too, heed my advice and dive into a pair of Sambas. You won’t regret it.

Adidas