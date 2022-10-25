Adidas Has Ended Its Partnership With Kanye West

Adidas has officially cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper's multiple antisemitic comments, ending their nine-year brand deal. The company announced the termination of its partnership with West and Yeezy on Tuesday morning in a statement shared on its website that read that the brand "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

"Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company continued. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

Following the split, the sportswear giant predicts a $246 million hit to its fourth-quarter sales. According to The Washington Post, the brand deal is estimated to bring in up to $2 billion a year. Adidas partnered with West and Yeezy back in 2013.

The end of the Adidas partnership comes on the heels of Balenciaga announcing its separation from West last week, as well as West's talent agency CAA dropping the rapper. Last month, Gap cut ties from West, which he stated as “substantial noncompliance," according to CNN.

Multiple celebrities have spoken out against West's statements and shown their support for the Jewish community, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian who Tweeted on Monday that "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."