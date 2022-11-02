Adele Just Revealed That We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong

Feeling very called out right now.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 @ 06:01PM
Adele red carpet
Photo:

Getty Images

Adele may have long-solidified herself as a household name, but apparently, we’ve all been saying that name incorrectly.

During Happy Hour With Adele, a live-streamed question-and-answer session in honor of her recently released “I Drink Wine” music video, the singer set the record straight on the correct pronunciation of her moniker. While answering fan questions, Adele gave props to one attendee in particular who nailed her name’s delivery.

"Love that," Adele praised. "She said my name perfectly!"

What does “perfectly” entail, exactly? According to the singer, her name is actually pronounced with an emphasis on the last syllable (“uh-dale”) — the way that aligns with her North London accent — as opposed to the version that’s been adopted by the masses (“uh-dell”).

The star also revealed more details about her personal life during the event, including one of her favorite pastimes: adding new outfits to her online cart. “I've been buying a lot of clothes — online shopping," she said when a fan asked her how she's been spending her time lately. But she quickly clarified that she keeps her wardrobe on a steady rotation. "I'm not a hoarder, I just like to buy a lot of things, 'cause I don't really do very much. Not in like a Michael Jackson way of like, 'I'll have that one, and I'll have this one' — not like that, but just like, 'What if I need an outfit for this?'"

Adding that she prefers buying loungewear rather than glamorous gowns, the singer also revealed that she recently cleared out her stash to make room for new digs.

"I have this spare bedroom in my house, and it was just filled with rails of stuff, and I gave it all away. I have this new, clear bedroom, which is amazing," she said. "But I do love to buy things, like sneakers and sweats — I have so many sweats — and stuff like that."

Related Articles
Millie Bobby Brown Running In 'Enola Holmes 2' Production Still Netflix
Millie Bobbie Brown Is Afraid to Return to 'Stranger Things' After Filming 'Enola Holmes 2'
Kim Kardashian White Trench Coat New York City November 1, 2022
Kim Kardashian Traded in Her Go-To Style for a White Trench Coat and the Tallest Over-the-Knee Boots
Christina Applegate red carpet
Christina Applegate Says She Was Determined to Finish ‘Dead to Me’ “On My Terms” Following MS Diagnosis
Meghan Markle teal dress
Meghan Markle Just Revealed Her Daughter Lilibet's Major Milestone
Oprah's Favorite Things: Spanx Pullover and Pants
Oprah, Yet Again, Named a Pair of Ultra-Soft Spanx Pants as One of Her Favorite Things
Julia Roberts, Martin Luther King Jr
Julia Roberts Revealed The Hospital Bill for Her Birth Was Paid for By Martin Luther King Jr.
Dua lipa Dalmatian print dress
Dua Lipa Just Channeled 101 Dalmatians — And It Wasn't Even for Halloween
Jennifer Lopez 2020 Critics Choice Awards Yellow Dress
Jennifer Lopez's Self-Care Routine Includes Lingerie and Her Bed
Kylie Jenner White Dress
Kylie Jenner’s Latest Halloween Costume Included the Deepest Plunging Neckline and a Sky-High Hairdo
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Bra Top and Underwear Made Out of Actual Flowers for Halloween
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Halloween Costume Is Peak Fetishcore
Christina Applegate Cane/New Normal Reax
Christina Applegate Embraces Her New Normal — With the Most Glamorous Walking Sticks
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's Ab-Baring Gown Is Bringing the Cut-Out Trend Into Fall
Amazon Lash Growth Sale
Shoppers Say Their Lashes Are “Fuller and Longer” After 3 Weeks of Using This Serum — and It's 30% Off
Adele Performing Black Halter Dress
Adele Loves Online Shopping and Drinking Wine, Just Like All of Us