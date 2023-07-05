Adele Jokingly Made It Clear What Would Happen to Fans Who Threw Things at Her While On Stage

Adele is getting candid about the recent uptick in fans who have thrown things at artists while they’re on stage — and as always, she’s keeping it hilariously real. During a recent performance of her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, the singer spoke out about the troublesome trend while adding a dash of her signature humor.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment,” she said while using a T-shirt gun to launch merch to the crowd. “People are throwing shit on stage. Have you seen them? I fucking dare you — I dare you to throw something at me. I'll fucking kill you"

The songstress, realizing how ironic her message was at the moment, then joked, “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot it to people. It's a total reverse. I've got to go back over and give my T-shirt gun back,” before adding, “I've been seeing these people, these people have lost it. Can you imagine?”

Adele’s lighthearted concert moment came just weeks after Bebe Rexha was the first artist to get struck in the face while performing at New York City’s Pier 17. In a video shared to TikTok, a concertgoer (who was later identified as Nicolas Malvagna) injured Rexha after throwing a phone onstage that struck her in the eye, leaving her with a deep cut and bruises.

Similar incidences later occurred to singers Ava Max, Kelsea Ballerini, and Pink — the latter of which said she didn’t “know how to feel” after a fan threw a bag of human ashes at her feet during a show.