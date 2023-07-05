Adele Jokingly Made It Clear What Would Happen to Fans Who Threw Things at Her While On Stage

“I'll f*cking kill you.”

By Staff Author
Published on July 5, 2023 @ 01:49PM
Adele attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Photo:

getty images

Adele is getting candid about the recent uptick in fans who have thrown things at artists while they’re on stage — and as always, she’s keeping it hilariously real. During a recent performance of her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, the singer spoke out about the troublesome trend while adding a dash of her signature humor. 

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment,” she said while using a T-shirt gun to launch merch to the crowd. “People are throwing shit on stage. Have you seen them? I fucking dare you — I dare you to throw something at me. I'll fucking kill you" 

The songstress, realizing how ironic her message was at the moment, then joked, “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot it to people. It's a total reverse. I've got to go back over and give my T-shirt gun back,” before adding, “I've been seeing these people, these people have lost it. Can you imagine?”

Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency

getty images

Adele’s lighthearted concert moment came just weeks after Bebe Rexha was the first artist to get struck in the face while performing at New York City’s Pier 17. In a video shared to TikTok, a concertgoer (who was later identified as Nicolas Malvagna) injured Rexha after throwing a phone onstage that struck her in the eye, leaving her with a deep cut and bruises.

Similar incidences later occurred to singers Ava Max, Kelsea Ballerini, and Pink — the latter of which said she didn’t “know how to feel” after a fan threw a bag of human ashes at her feet during a show.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Ig
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Cutout Peach Bathing Suit With a Sleek Nameplate Necklace
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Pink Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Rang in Their 21st Wedding Anniversary With an Unseen Couple Photo
Camila Cabello Grammys 2023
Camila Cabello Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Underneath Her Totally Sheer Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Added the Lowest Low-Rise Pants to Her Signature Outfit Formula
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Shared the Most Relatable Makeup-Free Selfie From Paris Fashion Week
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore Nothing But a Plunging Red Bra in a Set of Bedroom Selfies on Instagram
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Put a Supermodel Spin on Stealth Wealth Style With Her Latest Look
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine and Duchess of Cambridge ride in a carriage during Trooping The Colour
Kate Middleton Just Earned a Major Accolade for Her Photography
Margot Robbie Barbie Versace Sydney
Margot Robbie Is in Her '90s Supermodel Era Thanks to Vintage Versace
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Continued Her No-Pants Streak in an Oversized Blazer and Button-Down Combo
Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles Premiere
Jada Pinkett Smith Promises That 'Red Table Talk' Will Be Back
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement
Chrissy Teigen Is Obsessed With Her Newborn Son’s Hair, And So Are We
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Stepped Out in the Most Extra Sequined Tiger-Print Jumpsuit
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Embraced Her Signature Minimalist Style in a Black Wrap Dress
Scarlett Johansson, Romain Dauriac
TBT: Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Once Got Into a Fight While Watching 'Shark Tank'