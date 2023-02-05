Adele Wore a Ruby-Red Velvet Gown and Lots of Diamonds to the 2023 Grammys

Adele's delayed (and very, very good) album 30 earned seven nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but it looks like the superstar already won the award for best-dressed attendee. Adele, who is currently performing in Las Vegas — and setting pianos on fire, no big deal — shut down rumors that she wouldn't be at the biggest night in music, and now fans and critics alike can have a moment and just take it all in.

It’s rare we get public appearances from Adele, but when we do, the fashion never disappoints — and the 2023 Grammys were no exception. The "Easy on Me" singer brought plenty of her signature ‘60s swag and sparkle to music’s biggest night, but she was pure Old Hollywood when it came to her fashion choices, wearing a velvet custom Louis Vuitton gown.

Styled by Jamie Mizrahi (who also counts fellow songstress Ariana Grande as a client), Adele's dress featured sculptural statement sleeves with a ruffle shape and a sweetheart neckline. She paired the slinky silhouette with matching oxblood heels and glamorous cluster earrings.

Old Hollywood curls, a sharp cat eye, lined lips, and a red mani completed the look. Even though she skipped the red carpet (as did Beyonce, J.Lo, and several other unbothered celebs) this year, Adele's look was clearly photo-worthy.



This year, Beyoncé and Adele are battling it out again for Record, Album, and Song of the Year. The same thing happened back in 2017, when Adele swept all three categories, according to Pitchfork. Of course, Adele's now-viral acceptance speech is still one of the sweetest Grammy moments, ever, and we're sure that there's no bad blood between the two, especially since Adele has let it be known that she's Bey's no. 1 fan.