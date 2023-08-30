Adam Sandler's Netflix Movie, 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,' Is Officially His Highest-Rated Film, Ever

Take that, Uncut Gems.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 @ 11:37AM
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah
Photo:

Courtesy of Netflix

Less than a week has passed since Adam Sandler’s new Netflix film, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, officially hit the streaming giant — and it’s already breaking major records. Within just six days of its premiere, the comedy has garnered a 96% Certified Fresh rating on the popular movie review site Rotten Tomatoes, making it Sandler’s highest-rated movie on the platform to date.

The actor and producer’s latest project knocked his 2022 basketball drama, Hustle, from the top of the list, which currently boasts an impressive 93% score. Other highly reviewed Sandler films include The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) at 92%, A24’s Uncut Gems at 91%, and Punch-Drunk Love at 79%.

Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, guest and Jackie Sandler attends the "Murder Mystery 2" photocall

getty

While this new record certainly gives Sandler cause to celebrate, he won’t have to bask in the accolades alone — You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah also stars his daughters, Sunny and Sadie, and his wife, Jackie.

“Adam is doing everything right. He's producing, he's acting, he's being a dad,” the movie’s director, Sammi Cohen, recently told Entertainment Weekly when talking about Adam’s daughters’ film debut. “The whole family — him, the girls, Jackie — they're all really talented and they are the most hardworking group of people I think I've ever met.” 

She continued, “Sadie and Sunny, in particular, were really interested in the filmmaking ... The cast of kids as a whole, some of them want to be writers and directors, and that was just a fun thing too, to see and help foster that kind of creative itch as well.”

Adam’s next project, an animated movie called Leo, is also set to include appearances from Sunny, Sadie, and Jackie. But although Sandler fans will have to wait until later this year to enjoy his latest and greatest, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is available to stream on Netflix now.

