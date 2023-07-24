Adam Sandler's Slogan T-Shirt Proves He's Still the King of Dad Fashion

Last year, there was no denying that it was an Adam Sandler summer. From Bella Hadid to BBV herself, Vanessa Hudgens, everyone seemed to be embracing baggy shorts, printed shirts, and basically the complete opposite of red carpet glam. Over the weekend, Sandler proved that he's got dad style on lock with a cheeky slogan T-shirt. During a game of pickup basketball in New York City (which happened to include a cameo from none other than Timothée Chalamet), the comedy icon wore a gray shirt emblazoned with "Let Me Ask My Wife."

The instantly iconic piece is from Union (and it's not sold out — yet), just in case anyone was already planning for an Adam Sandler Halloween costume. He paired it with baggy white shorts with a varsity-style PW decal. The outfit (and teammate) could help continue Sandler's red-hot fashion streak, which shot him to the top of Google searches back in 2021. (Remember when he was Google's top-searched style star that year?)

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sandler's recent style swerves include a New York Knicks jersey over a Hawaiian shirt at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 and Uggs on the red carpet. Of course, it's not just his style that's making headlines. During the press tour for the upcoming comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, he brought along his daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, who happen to make appearances in the film. Collider notes that Sandler will play the on-screen father to his daughters' characters Stacy (played by Sunny) and Ronnie (played by Sadie). Sandler's wife Jackie also features in the film, and Broadway icon and Disney queen Idina Menzel will play the girls' on-screen mother.

