Adam Sandler, His Wife Jackie, and Their Daughter Sunny Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

A family affair.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on June 27, 2023 @ 02:53PM
Adam Sandler, Wife Jackie Sandler, and Daughter Sunny Sandler at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Whoever said mixing work and family is a bad idea clearly didn't know the Sandlers. After announcing that his daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler would be starring in his new Netflix film You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (out later this summer), Adam made the red carpet premiere of The Out-Laws a family affair, too.

On Monday, Adam, his wife Jackie, and their daughter Sunny attended the premiere of his latest project. For the event, Adam did what he does best and arrived in a look true to his signature (and iconic) fashion sense that consisted of a blue-and-white Hawaiian shirt paired with gray trousers and dad-approved sneakers.

Jackie opted for an ivory silk cowl-neck minidress layered under a matching blazer in the same material. She added PVC heels and a woven rose gold clutch. Their 14-year-old daughter Sunny took some inspiration from both of her parents in a robin egg-blue silk dress with a white floral print. She added metallic silver sandals and styled her dark hair in middle-parted curls.

Adam Sandler, Wife Jackie Sandler, and Daughter Sunny Sandler at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere

Getty Images

Although Adam himself is not in the movie, the flick is backed by the comedian's production company Happy Madison Productions. Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, Michael Rooker, and Richard Kind star in the Tyler Spindel-directed comedy, which hits the streaming platform this Friday, June 30.

Although she was not in attendance at last night's carpet, Adam and Jackie's eldest daughter Sadie will also be starring alongside her sister in the upcoming movie, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. Sunny will play Stacy Friedman, the 13-year-old who runs into some friend drama when planning her Bat Mitzvah. Sadie will play Ronnie Friedman and their real-life dad Adam will play their on-screen father alongside Idina Menzel, who plays the mother. Jackie will also make an appearance in the film, making the project a true family affair. Sarah Sherman, Jackie Hoffman, Samantha Lorraine, and Luis Guzmán round out the star-studded cast. The movie, based on the Fiona Rosenbloom novel of the same name, premieres August 25, on Netflix.

