Adam Sandler's Daughters Sadie and Sunny Are Starring in His Next Netflix Movie

Some positive nepo baby news.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on June 26, 2023 @ 01:05PM
Adam Sandler and Daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler
Getty Images

When your dad is the king of comedy, the cinematic world of rom-coms and early 2000s-inspired flicks is your oyster. Adam Sandler and his daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler (whom he shares with his wife Jackie Sandler), have officially entered the nepo baby chat: the two teens will be starring alongside their famous father in his newest Netflix comedy, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

According to Collider, the film, which is slated to hit the streaming platform on Aug. 25, is based on the novel of the same name and will follow 13-year-old Stacy Friedman as she plans her bat mitzvah until drama with her best friend Lydia threatens to derail the most important day of her life (so far).

'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah' Adam Sandler Daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler Netflix Movie

Netflix

Adam will play the on-screen father to his IRL daughter's characters Stacy Friedman (Sunny) and Ronnie Friedman (Sadie). Adam's wife, Jackie, will also make an appearance in the film, and Idina Menzel will star alongside the family as the girls' on-screen mother. Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman, Jackie Hoffman, Samantha Lorraine, and Luis Guzmán round out the cast.

'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah' Adam Sandler Daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler Netflix Movie

Netflix

Just last week, Adam and his wife celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary. Adam took to Instagram to share the sweetest tribute to his wife. "Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," he wrote alongside a photo from the couple's 2003 nuptials. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day."

Adam Sandler, Wife Jackie Sandler, Daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler at 'Murder Mystery 2' Photo Call

Getty Images

He continued, "Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."

