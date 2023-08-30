Adam Sandler’s Daughter Had Her Real Bat Mitzvah Right Before Filming “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”

Talk about method acting.

August 30, 2023
Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, guest and Jackie Sandler attends the "Murder Mystery 2" photocall
It turns out that Adam Sandler’s daughter, Sunny Sandler, didn’t have to do too much outside preparation before starring in her dad’s latest film, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Case in point? According to the film’s director, Sammi Cohen, the 14-year-old actress unintentionally went method by actually celebrating her own bat mitzvah right before filming her debut project about…celebrating a bat mitzvah.

“What’s really funny is right before we started prepping for the film, Sunny had her actual bat mitzvah,” the director told People. “So I went to that service, and we got to do the real-life bat mitzvah and then left to make the movie. It was a really fun life movie moment.”

Cohen then added that Sunny’s party “felt equally as fun as the parties you see [in the film],” which is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 novel of the same name. 

“It was really, really fun,” she added. “And it was, again, it was just such a perfect moment of life meets movie. It was just magical.”

Adam Sandler, Wife Jackie Sandler, and Daughter Sunny Sandler at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere

Getty Images

In addition to serving as Sunny’s film debut, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (which also stars Sandler’s eldest daughter Sadie and his wife Jackie) has already started breaking records since first hitting Netflix on Aug. 25. 

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film is now Sandler’s highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes, ever. YASNITMBM currently boasts a 96% Certified Fresh rating just five days after its release, dethroning his 2022 basketball drama, Hustle, which currently sits at 93% Fresh.

