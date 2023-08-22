Adam Sandler and His Wife Jackie Send Flowers to Jennifer Aniston Every Mother's Day

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's friendship is one of Hollywood's greatest treasures. The two members of rom-com royalty have been pals for over 20 years and have collaborated on some very iconic flicks, including Just Go With It and Netflix's Murder Mystery series. Well, fans will be happy to know that although the two stars excel at their craft on-screen, their shared love isn't just acting.

Over the years, Aniston has received dating advice (however unsolicited) from her co-star and, in turn, has taken care of him on set. ("I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he is exhausted," she once shared on The Tonight Show). She's even close with his wife Jackie, and the couple has supported her through her fertility struggles — which apparently includes sending the star flowers.

According to a new interview with WSJ Magazine, one of the many ways that the Sandlers support Aniston is by sending her flowers every Mother's Day.

"Aniston, who does not have children and has spoken openly about her struggles with fertility treatment, says Sandler and his wife send her flowers every Mother’s Day," the story reads.

Getty Images

Back in November, the actress revealed that she privately underwent IVF treatments in her late 30s and 40s. "I'd gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be," she told Allure. "I was trying to get pregnant.”

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road…All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard,” she added. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

But Aniston assured the outlet that she has "zero regrets."

"I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe,'" she said. "I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

