Adam Brody Said That Marrying Leighton Meester Was an "Easy" Decision

Although fans of Adam Brody and his culture-defining role as Seth Cohen on The O.C. will always see him as a hopeless romantic (though the whole Summer-Anna love triangle was admittedly cringey), he spoke about how much of a romantic he is in real life, too, during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids," he said, giving listeners a rare glimpse into his relationship (and nearly 10-year-old marriage) to fellow teen show icon Leighton Meester. "It always seemed, you know, like a route I would go eventually, and I was excited to when it, you know, when it came together, when I met the right person."

Entertainment Tonight reports that Brody and Meester first met at Canter's Deli in Los Angeles, when she was with the cast of Gossip Girl. Josh Schwartz, who produced both The O.C. and Gossip Girl, introduced the two and the rest is history.

Getty Images

Brody also elaborated on how he had no hesitation in regard to getting married. Meester and Brody have two children together, a 7-year-old daughter named Arlo and a son who was born in September 2020.



"My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating," he explained. "That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."

Brody also opened up about the marriage back in 2021 during another interview, commending his wife for being able to fend of trolls and letting public opinion roll off her back — not that there's really anything bad to say about Leighton Meester.

"She's like, the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can't say enough good things about her character. It's crazy," he said on Anna Faris's Unqualified podcast. "Nobody has said a bad thing about her. She's never been rude to, like, a single person in her life, except — and I give her credit for this — paparazzi, where I'm too self-conscious. I wouldn't say rude, but like, people will try to get her to sign some sexy old photo or something that aren't fans but they pretend to be fans ... and, forgive me, it's sort of a bottom-feeding thing … She has no problem being like, 'You can hate me. I don't care.' But no genuine person has a bad thing to say about her."

