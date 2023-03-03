I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well

The hydrating formula gets rid of frizz and adds shine.

By
Leah Groth
Leah Groth
Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
Photo:

Acure

Generally, my hair is relatively healthy. But every few years, usually after one balayage treatment too many, my Wet Brush ceases to effortlessly glide through and detangle my locks. This is when I am forced to bring in the big guns: Hydrating, thirst-quenching shampoos, conditioners, and other treatment products to nourish my dry locks back to health. Obviously, expensive treatments like Olaplex’s $60 hair perfector and K18’s $75 repair mask are on this list, but there's one hydrating shampoo that always gets the job done just as well — and it’s just $9 on Amazon. 

I first discovered Acure’s Ultra Hydrating Shampoo about seven years ago on the shelves of my local Whole Foods store. My hair was super thirsty as it was in the middle of a brutal Chicago winter. I had just given birth to my second child, so I was also experiencing some serious post-pregnancy hair shedding. I was attracted to Acure, not only because of the price tag, but the fact that all their products were vegan and certified cruelty-free, and made without mineral oils, parabens, petroleum, and formaldehyde. 

Acure Ultra Hydrating Shampoo 100% Vegan, Ultra Hydrating Moisture & Omega Fatty Acids, , Yellow Argan Oil & Pumpkin, 8 Fl Oz

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $10); amazon.com

The brand’s hydrating shampoo and conditioner were my first purchases from the line. From the very first time I lathered the almond-y, sweet-smelling shampoo into my hair, I knew it was a keeper. After that initial wash, my unruly locks combed out a little easier, and once dried, were noticeably less frizzy and even shinier. Within a week, my hair felt significantly more hydrated. And after a few months, I noticed regrowth. Was this my imagination? According to science, probably not. 

Fatty acid-rich argan oil and pumpkin seed oil are two of the hottest essential oils for hair health. And guess what? The shampoo is formulated with both. Studies show that topical application of pumpkin seed oil can promote hair growth, while argan oil helps maintain moisture and increase elasticity. 

Recently, after a balayage treatment left my hair once again feeling tangled, dry, and rats nest-y, I ordered another set of Acure’s Ultra Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner on Amazon. And guess what? After the first shampoo and condition, my hair felt instantly hydrated. Recently, I started using it in my 7-year-old daughter’s hair, which is incredibly fine and prone to frizz and tangles, and have noticed an immediate improvement; it looks smoother, shinier, and overall, more manageable. 

Don’t just take my word for it. “This is the best shampoo and conditioner I've used and I'm 64. It made my hair silky again and not dry after using another shampoo for years,” wrote one of the many Amazon reviewers just as obsessed as me. Another fan, who “struggled” with her “frizzy wavy/curly hair” ordered the shampoo after “feeling frustrated” of years trying other more expensive shampoos. “From the first wash, it was such a night and day difference! No frizz, just smooth, moisturized waves and curls,” she maintained

Other things I love about Acure? While I haven’t tried all of the brand’s products, the ones I have used never irritate my sensitive skin (I have a tendency to break out after using certain products) or weigh my hair down. Along with a shampoo and conditioner, Acure also makes an Ultra Hydrating Body Wash that has the same gloriously subtle scent as their haircare items. I suggest ordering all three — it will cost you less than a single bottle of shampoo from the salon. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Tan France Style Hack Makes Legs Look Longer
Tan France Says This Flattering Style Hack "Tricks the Eye" Into Making Legs Look Longer
The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter
The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
Related Articles
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
Tan France Style Hack Makes Legs Look Longer
Tan France Says This Flattering Style Hack "Tricks the Eye" Into Making Legs Look Longer
Cindy crawford hair tool sale
The Brand Behind Cindy Crawford's Big, Voluminous Hair Is on Rare Sale for a Limited Time
Shoppers Are 'Seeing New Hair Growth' After a Month of Using These Scalp Massagers â and They're $4 Apiece
Shoppers Are "Seeing New Hair Growth" After a Month of Using These Scalp Massagers — and They're $5 Apiece
Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $13 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $16 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Nurses and New Moms Are Wowed By This Depuffing Eye Cream
New Moms Saw a “Major Improvement” in Dark Circles Thanks to This Nurse-Approved Eye Cream
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
My Dark Under-Eye Circles Disappear When I Use This Blurring Primer and Creamy Concealer Combo
The Blurring Primer and Concealer Duo I’ve Used for Years Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Disappear
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $8 Drugstore Find that Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $4 Drugstore Find That Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
Best Products for Fine Hair
The 13 Best Products for Fine Hair That Give Life to Limp Strands
Best Hair Towels
The 9 Best Hair Towels of 2023 for Faster, Frictionless Drying
Olivia Culpo moisturizer Amazon
Shoppers Say They're "Getting More Compliments" on Their Skin Thanks to Olivia Culpo's $15 Moisturizer
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Basic âThe Perfect Tankâ â and Right Now Itâs Just $7 Apiece at Amazon
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Basic “the Perfect Tank” — and It’s Just $7 Apiece at Amazon
Hot Air Brush Review
I Replaced Weekly Salon Visits With This $80 Hot Air Brush That Gives Me Shiny, Long-Lasting Blowouts
I've Tested Dozens of Sneakers, and Amazon's No. 1 Best-Seller Is the Comfiest on the Market
I've Tested Dozens of Sneakers, and Amazon's No. 1 Best-Seller Is the Comfiest on the Market