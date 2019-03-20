Kate Spade's New Smartwatch is For Super-Busy Women

If your schedule is filled with back-to-back meetings and appointments, Kate Spade has a stylish solution to make life easier with the release of its Scallop Smartwatch 2.

"It’s very thoughtfully designed," Nicola Glass, Kate Spade's Creative Director, exclusively tells InStyle.com. "And it incorporates different feminine and iconic details. When I first joined the company — with my background in jewelry design — I put a lot of attention into hardware design. I like the fact that a watch can just feel like a piece of jewelry."

Today the brand released the Scallop Smartwatch 2 campaign, which stars Busy Philipps and her adorable daughters, Cricket and Birdie Silverstein. The footage offers a glimpse of the high-tech watch in action. It alerts Busy of her heart rate during a tickle session and helps her pick out the perfect outfit. "Isn't that the dress you bought for daddy to give to you," Birdie playfully asks her mom. The pretty smartwatch, which is priced from $295, also helps Philipps track down her keys, find the address to a frozen yogurt spot, and read a text from her husband before rushing out of the door.

"We wanted to partner with Busy because Kate Spade really encourages women to be the heroines of their own stories," Glass explains. "And Busy definitely is the heroine of her own story. She’s beloved by her fans for her openness. She’s a woman who’s for authenticity and realness. People find her engaging both on-screen and off. She also doesn’t take herself too seriously, and we love that about her. She has a refreshing approach to life as an actress, a wife, a mother, and an author, and with her late-night show as well. She exemplifies the personal strength and this idea of optimistic femininity that our brand embraces."

Including Busy's daughters was a no-brainer. "I have to be honest that being able to have my children on set and participating in it with me was so amazing," Philipps exclusively tells InStyle.com. "You know it was another thing I got to do with my kids, and I didn’t have to leave them for work."

Press play above to see the adorable clip.