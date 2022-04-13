About Us
Who We Are
InStyle is your source for fashion, beauty, celebrity, and lifestyle content that delights, informs, and entertains. If there's a new denim silhouette, you'll find it here — as well as a delicate explanation for why it might be stressing people out. We get first dibs on new beauty products and only share what's worth a try, with ingredient breakdowns and step-by-step routines to follow. We question everything and let you know which brands can back up their bona-fides ("clean" and "sustainable" are words that mean things, and we don't let anyone skate past with greenwashed jargon).
Speaking of meaning: We mean it when we say "Everybody's In." On InStyle, fashion and beauty's best kept secrets are shared, and velvet-rope access opens wide with a joyful and celebratory ethos. Inclusivity — real, meaningful representation — is at the heart of everything we do, from our editorial team and freelance contributors, to the celebrity faces you see on our site and the brand founders, designers, and owners we choose to cover.
Whether you're here to discover clothing trends, beauty looks, fitness fads, or for our analysis of the cultural moments behind all of that, we want you to see yourself reflected on our pages and leave (if you must) with a smile.
Our Editorial Team
Related Items
Lindsey Metrus, Associate GM
Lindsey is the Associate GM for Instyle and Byrdie and has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2019. She made her first foray into the digital world as an inaugural writer for beauty Q&A platform Makeoverly. She was later brought on as a writer for StyleCaster and Buzzfeed before starting as an associate editor at Byrdie. Her writing has also appeared in Women's Health and on Yahoo. Lindsey loves the artistry of makeup and counts herself as the resident makeup artist among friends and colleagues — she's even done a few bridal parties and her own wedding makeup. A New Jersey resident by way of upstate New York, she graduated with a BS in Sociology from Binghamton University and a Master's in Social Work from Monmouth University.
Laura Norkin, Editorial Director
A digital native with over 15 years of experience in the women's media space, Laura has been with InStyle since 2018, when she was brought in to hone the brand's voice and expand its footprint online. She previously held senior editorial roles at Refinery29 and Glamour, as well as some sites that no longer exist (RIP, Styleite). As a writer, she reported on health, parenting, politics and pop-culture for the Cut, Elle.com, Washington Post's The Lily, and others. She graduated with B.A. degrees in Journalism and Spanish from Penn State University, where she also worked at a bar and a boutique that no longer exist.
Read more.
Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor
Kayla Greaves joined InStyle in 2019 and previously held beauty editorial positions at Bustle and HuffPost, and her work has appeared in Teen Vogue, ELLE, FASHION magazine, and more. When she's not testing out the newest lipstick launch, she's probably on her couch watching Food Network or reality TV shows she's too embarrassed to admit she binges. Kayla went to McMaster University where she got her B.Hons in Communication Studies, then Humber College (both in Canada) to earn her Graduate Certificate in Public Relations — but still ended up in journalism.
Read more.
Samantha Sutton, Senior Fashion Editor
Samantha has been working in media for over a decade and joined InStyle's team as the Senior Fashion Editor in 2019. She previously held roles at Coveteur, POPSUGAR, Refinery29, and Men's Fitness, covering both fashion and celebrity/entertainment. In her spare time, she enjoys performing sketch comedy with her friends, watching Love Island, and endlessly scrolling through social media. She is originally from Staten Island, but currently resides in Brooklyn (and sometimes, Schenectady!) with her dog Poppy and way too many clothes. Samantha graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Rider University.
Read more.
Kylie Gilbert, Senior Lifestyle Editor
Kylie has worked in digital media for the past nine years, with a focus on women's health and wellness. She joined InStyle in 2019 as the Senior Lifestyle Editor and oversees health, fitness, astrology, and sex and relationships content for the site. Kylie was previously a digital editor at Shape for nearly six years, where she wrote and edited content across the site (and tested every workout under the sun). Kylie graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and a minor in French. She was born in Paris and lives in Brooklyn, NY.
Read more.
Madeline Hirsch, News Director
Madeline is the News Director for Instyle & Byrdie and has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021, where she has also spent time leading the social and news teams on Brides. Prior to this, she led social media at Glamour where she covered pop culture, beauty, and fashion. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 2014, she forayed her love of the internet into a career writing and creating content for a variety of lifestyle and entertainment brands.
Read more.
Christopher Luu, Senior News Editor
Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.
Read more.
Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor
Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with 10 years in the industry, spent swatching lipsticks, interviewing experts, and finding the best products on the market. She joined InStyle in 2021 and has previously held positions at HelloGiggles, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, Prevention, and People en Español, and has written for Elite Daily and Bustle. In addition to her love for beauty, she's also passionate about yoga, and acts as an instructor in NYC. She received a Master of Science in Journalism from Columbia University, a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing from New York University, and a Screenwriting Certificate from the New York Film Academy.
Read more.
Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor
Erin has been with InStyle as a beauty writer since 2016 and has worked in beauty editorial for nearly a decade. She's written for NYLON, Teen Vogue, Into The Gloss, FASHION Magazine, and more. Erin graduated with an Honors B.A. in Creative Writing and English Literature from University of Windsor, Ontario College Graduate Certificate in Book and Magazine Publishing from Centennial College, and A.A.S in Advertising and Marketing Communications from Fashion Institute of Technology.
Read more.
Tessa Petak, News Writer
Tessa joined the InStyle magazine team in 2019 as an intern before transitioning to digital in 2020. As a pop culture and style enthusiast, Tessa is living out her dream by covering all things celebrity, beauty, and fashion all day every day. Her writing has also appeared on Brides. Other hobbies include shopping, wining and dining, and spending time with friends and family. Tessa resides in Brooklyn, but hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; she attended Penn State University where she studied public relations with minors in theater and digital media trends and analytics; she served as editor in chief of the school's life and style publication.
Read more.
Kelly Chiello, Visuals Editor
Kelly has been with InStyle since 2017. Her work has helped shape the brand's visual identity. She produces photo shoots, commissions artwork, and designs imagery for the site. Previously, she worked as a digital photo editor for New York Magazine. Kelly graduated with a BFA in photography from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.
Jenna Brillhart, Creative Director
Jenna has been with InStyle since 2019. Over the past two years, her work on the brand has shaped its digital identity. As Creative Director, Jenna and her team maintain the site's brand identity, direct photo shoots, and design visual assets for the site, social and video alongside the Visual Editors. Before she started at Dotdash Meredith, she worked as a design lead for a programmatic creative service team. Jenna graduated with a BA in graphic design from Penn State University.
Amanda Lauro, Associate Photo Editor
Amanda joined the InStyle team in 2021. She curates and designs imagery for the site and social media and assists in producing photoshoots. Previously, she worked as a Freelance Art Assistant at Martha Stewart Living Magazine. Amanda graduated from Marist College with a B.S. in Fashion Merchandising and a minor in Graphic Design.
Danielle Fox, Senior Social Media Editor
Danielle joined InStyle in 2021. She previously lead social for HelloGiggles and Salty World, a newsletter and community for unapologetic women, trans, and non binary people. Her byline has appeared online at Elle Decor, MyDomaine, Town & Country, Men's Health, and Seventeen. She writes about interior design, the internet, and sexuality (not all at once, usually). She graduated from University of Pittsburgh with a B.A. in Non-Fiction Writing and now lives in Brooklyn.
Ana Osorno, Social Media Editor
Ana Osorno joined the InStyle team in 2021 and currently works on content creation and scheduling for the brand's social media platforms. She is based in Brooklyn but is originally from Seattle. She has worked in communications, photography, and social media at various creative agencies, museums, and zines in Seattle and New York City. Ana loves the power of visual storytelling and is passionate about using social media to inspire and entertain. She will happily talk about TikTok and Twilight all day long. She graduated in 2020 from the University of Washington in Seattle where she studied Communications and Photo/Media.
Ondine Jean-Baptiste, Social Media Assistant
Ondine joined InStyle's social team in 2021. She previously worked as a freelance writer covering reproductive health and sexual wellness at publications including The Zoe Report, Greatist, and The Good Trade. Ondine got her start in social media in 2015 when she launched The Catcall Collective, an Instagram community for people who have experienced gender-based harassment, violence, or discrimination. She also worked as the Social media strategist at The HF, a private foundation created to advance gender equity worldwide. You can find her making memes, running her dog's IG, or eating at NYC's best restaurants. She graduated with a B.A. in Comparative Literature and Women's and Gender Studies from Hamilton College in 2017, and currently resides in Brooklyn.
The InStyle Commerce Team
InStyle has a dedicated team of commerce writers and editors who apply rigorous testing and expert insight to bring you the best product recommendations and reviews. They're the first to know when a product you love is on sale.
Related Items
Jessica Mahgerefteh, Editorial Director, Evergreen Commerce
Jessica has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2019. She joined the InStyle team in 2022 after spending nearly three years leading commerce strategy at Byrdie and Brides. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Jessica worked as senior editor of L'Oreal's Skincare.com where she covered all things beauty. Her career in digital media spans over seven years, starting immediately after earning her bachelor's degree in journalism and sociology from New York University. She currently resides in New Jersey, but she was born and raised in New York which will always feel like home.
Chelsey Hamilton, Editorial Director, News & Deals Commerce
Chelsey has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2019 and now oversees news and deals coverage on InStyle and Shape. She leads content direction for a team of commerce writers focused on beauty, style, and wellness. With more than seven years of experience in the digital editorial space, her work spans a variety of topics including health, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle. She holds a Master of Science in digital communications from Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Arts from Temple University in Philadelphia.
Our Editorial Policy
InStyle is a trusted and authoritative voice in the celebrity, beauty, and style space. We go straight to the source — celebrities, stylists, dermatologists, astrologers, and more — for the facts behind a story, ensuring accuracy every step of the way. We never cover unsubstantiated rumors nor give unfounded advice. In the event an error slips through our rigorous processes, or a developing story changes after we've published it, we will update the article to reflect the best information available at the time. Timestamps are marked as "updated" whenever a story has been republished, and when the situation calls for it, an Editor's Note will be added to explain the change. We believe in transparency and are working to ensure every author on InStyle has a robust bio page, so our readers can get to know the people behind the stories they love.
Read more on our Content Integrity Promise, including our policies on Fact Checking, Independence and Impartiality and Accuracy and Corrections here.
InStyle In the Press
- 2022 Webbys: InStyle received Webby Honors for Best Website and Best Social Media in the Beauty & Style category.
- 2021 Folio Awards: InStyle received honorable mentions in the Eddie & Ozzy awards, 2021: Best consumer website, overall; Best consumer news coverage on inauguration day; Best social media/online community.
- The New York Times: InStyle was highlighted in a New York Times article about diversity in fashion.
- Insider: Senior Fashion Editor Sam Sutton on How to Style Sneakers
- Naked Beauty Podcast: Executive Beauty Editor Kayla Greaves on Her Guide to a Hot Girl Summer
- CTV News: Senior Lifestyle Editor Kylie Gilbert on How the Pandemic Has Accelerated Aging
About Dotdash Meredith
InStyle Magazine was founded in 1994 and is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. Dotdash Meredith, an operating business of IAC, is the largest digital and print publisher in America. From mobile to magazines, nearly 200 million people trust us to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 50 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, Southern Living, and more.
Dotdash Meredith in the Press
Read about Dotdash Meredith and our family of brands in the news.
Our Senior Management Team
Related Items
Elspeth Velten, Vice President & Associate Group General Manager
Elspeth is the Vice President & Associate Group General Manager of Instyle, Byrdie, Brides and Shape. Previously she was the GM of Serious Eats and Simply Recipes, and earlier, she was the Editorial Director of Dotdash's Beauty & Style Group. Prior, Elspeth spent time in the travel world as a founding editor of TripSavvy, one of Dotdash Meredith's travel brands. Elspeth's writing has appeared in the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Playboy, and International and Australian Traveller. She graduated with a degree in Communications and Journalism from Fordham University.
Learn more about the team behind Dotdash Meredith here.
Contact Us
We want to hear from you. To submit reader feedback, corrections, concerns, story ideas, or simply to say hello, reach out to letters@instylemag.com. Catch our Editorial Director's IGLive on How to Pitch InStyle. Open to the idea of more email? Sign up for our newsletter here.
Follow Us
We have over 14 million followers across platforms — hopefully that includes you.
- Follow us on Instagram at @instylemagazine
- Follow us on Twitter at @instyle
- Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/InStyle
- Follow us on Pinterest at @instyle
- Follow us on TikTok at @instyle
- Watch us on YouTube at InStyle
Advertise With Us
InStyle offers the highest value to advertisers through a combination of scale, credibility, and intent. Interested in advertising with us? Email us at InStyleRFP@meredith.com for our media kit and to learn more.
Subscriptions
For information about your print subscription, please visit Customer Service online, or call 1-800-274-6200.
Browser Notifications
If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.