Lindsey Metrus, Associate GM

Lindsey is the Associate GM for Instyle and Byrdie and has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2019. She made her first foray into the digital world as an inaugural writer for beauty Q&A platform Makeoverly. She was later brought on as a writer for StyleCaster and Buzzfeed before starting as an associate editor at Byrdie. Her writing has also appeared in Women's Health and on Yahoo. Lindsey loves the artistry of makeup and counts herself as the resident makeup artist among friends and colleagues — she's even done a few bridal parties and her own wedding makeup. A New Jersey resident by way of upstate New York, she graduated with a BS in Sociology from Binghamton University and a Master's in Social Work from Monmouth University.