TikTok Is Obsessed With This Creamy, Hyaluronic-Acid Infused Blush That Applies Like a Balm

Blush is all the rage on TikTok, and I am no stranger to the hype. Honestly — sometimes I stay up all night with my eyes glued to my For You Page, in search of the perfect blush. The latest blush to go viral that seems like a must-add-to-cart? The Cheek Freak Blush Balm from Halsey’s makeup collection, About Face.

Made with hyaluronic acid and meadowfoam seed oil, the formula promises to be creamy and lightweight, all while having staying power. (This claim attracted me right away, since most of the cream blushes I’ve tried in the past seem to fade throughout the day.) It seems like it lives up to its promises according to TikTok users, who can’t stop raving about it — the hashtag #cheekfreak has racked up three million views on the platform thanks to creators who are showing off the results. The blush first went viral on TikTok after @zzhilton began applying it directly from the packaging on her cheeks and tip of her nose for that sunburnt effect; the video has gained over four million views since.

Other than how blendable and velvety it is, TikTok creators are especially excited about the vibrant and pigmented color options the About Face blush is available in. You can get it in 10 different shades, including nude pinks, deep reds, and bright purples. (Halsey’s favorite pick is the rosey red.) Not to mention, all of the shades show up differently on the skin depending on your undertone. One thing’s for sure — with 10 different options, you’re bound to find a shade you love.

Shoppers are just as obsessed with the blush, raving that the colors are “gorgeous” and that the formula “lasts all day” and is so lightweight, “you can't tell you're wearing anything.” Plus, the balm can be used as a lip tint, eyeshadow, and more; who needs highlighter when the Cheek Freak Blush Balm gives the perfect, natural glow? Grab yours for $18 before TikTok sells it out at About Face’s website or in select colors at Ulta.

