Aaron Carter Has Died at 34

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The former child pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. A source confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, though, details surrounding his death have not been released. The news was initially reported by TMZ.

The artist was known for his early aughts music, including his popular album Aaron's Party (Come and Get It) which went triple platinum since its release in September 2000. He promoted the album on the Oops! ... I Did It Again tour with Britney Spears and his brother Nick Carter's band Backstreet Boys. His most recent album Love debuted in 2018.

His family, including Nick, B.J., Leslie, and Angel Carter, also starred in the E! series House of the Carters. Leslie passed away from a drug overdose in January 2012. Aaron was born on December 7, 1987 in Tampa, Florida.

Carter is survived by his son Prince whom he shared with his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.