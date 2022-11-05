Celebrity Aaron Carter Has Died at 34 The singer was 34-years-old. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 5, 2022 @ 05:07PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The former child pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. A source confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, though, details surrounding his death have not been released. The news was initially reported by TMZ. The artist was known for his early aughts music, including his popular album Aaron's Party (Come and Get It) which went triple platinum since its release in September 2000. He promoted the album on the Oops! ... I Did It Again tour with Britney Spears and his brother Nick Carter's band Backstreet Boys. His most recent album Love debuted in 2018. Aaron Carter Is Expecting His First Child with Girlfriend Melanie Martin His family, including Nick, B.J., Leslie, and Angel Carter, also starred in the E! series House of the Carters. Leslie passed away from a drug overdose in January 2012. Aaron was born on December 7, 1987 in Tampa, Florida. Carter is survived by his son Prince whom he shared with his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.