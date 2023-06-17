I'm a Shopping Editor Who Loves a Good Deal, and This $15 Bodysuit Is My Favorite Summer Purchase So Far

Even though I shop for a living, I don’t like to put a label on my style. But one outfit formula that never fails me is pairing a basic top with unique (usually true vintage) pants. In the summer, this uniform of mine is made warm weather-ready with neutral tanks and flowy maxi skirts or long linen shorts with kitten heels. While I like to play around with different bottoms and shoes, I can’t stop reaching for a recent purchase — a black bodysuit — as my base. It’s comfortable, flattering, easy to dress up or down, and it’s just $15 at Target.

By contrast, the last bodysuit I bought before this one was $50, and I found myself wearing it so much, I considered buying a new one but the price held me back. Being the bargain hunter I am, I knew I could find something similar and cheaper without sacrificing quality.

My intuition steered me in the right direction, unsurprisingly, during my weekly Target run where I stumbled upon an almost-identical version of my $50 bodysuit. I felt the material, checked the price, grabbed two size options, and went straight to the fitting rooms. The instant I put it on and looked in the mirror, I thanked myself for being a savvy spender, as I ended up loving the $15 bodysuit even more than my pricier one.

I’m not the only one who’s raving about the bodysuit; there are dozens of five-star reviews that praise its “flattering” v-neck and comfortable length, emphasizing that it’s “easy to snap” and “doesn’t ride up.” Some shoppers said they sized down, which I also recommend if you’re in between sizes, but even in the smaller option, I like the way it doesn’t feel skin-tight on my large bust.

If your closet already has enough black tops, the bodysuit is also available in four other colors, including green, white, beige, and navy blue. One customer loves it so much and was so thrilled with these options that they’ve “ordered it in three colors now,” which feels like my own next move.

Not only is the bodysuit already becoming a summer staple in my closet, but I can see it getting a ton of wear all year long under leather jackets and blazers in colder months, too. Add this versatile, comfortable bodysuit to your own wardrobe by heading to Target now and adding one to your virtual cart for just $15 before it sells out.

